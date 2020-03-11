QPR legend reveals who deserves the bulk of the credit for stunning Preston comeback

Queens Park Rangers came from a goal behind to beat Preston North End 3-1 in the Championship last weekend.

Daniel Johnson’s first-half penalty should’ve been kept out by Liam Kelly, and QPR went into half-time a goal down. But they came out strongly and soon found an equaliser through skipper Grant Hall, but their day looked done when Geoff Cameron saw red.

Against the odds though, QPR through two stunning goals from Ryan Manning and Ebere Eze stole a 3-1 win, and closed the gap on 6th-place Preston to just six points.

After the game, Mark Warburton revealed that he and his team exchanged some ‘heated words’ at half-time, and that was what galvanised QPR for their second-half display – one of the best 45-minutes that fans have seen from Warburton’s QPR.

Speaking to the unofficial club podcast ‘The Loftcast’, ex-QPR player Andy Sinton was unreserved in his praise for the ex-Brentford boss:

“At half-time, that short window they’ve got to say what they’ve seen and do something about it and I don’t think managers or coaches get enough credit sometimes.

“When they make changes and it doesn’t work they get criticised but Mark obviously wasn’t happy with the first half and I saw his interview where he said ‘I made two changes but I could have made seven or eight’, I think that’s about right actually.”

Warburton showed his managerial experience last weekend. He made a number of tactical changes at half-time and after the red card, and even with ten-men on the pitch, QPR were by far the better team.

“Credit to Mark, his coaching staff and the players because whatever was said at half-time they came out in the second half a totally different side,” continued Sinton.

“There’s a lot that can be made about a formation when you play in a formation against another formation, but we went to a diamond and pushed Bright (Osayi-Samuel) more up front centrally, got the full-backs advanced with Ryan (Manning), and we were outstanding.

“Credit where credit’s due, we were absolutely brilliant,” and they were. QPR looked as good as they have done all season in that second-half at Deepdale, and it’s quickly asserted QPR as dark horses to snatch a late spot in the top-six.

The verdict

It’s often the managers who go unnoticed in team’s successes, but for that win at Preston, Warburton deserves as much praise as anyone, if not more. He’s proving to be a good appointment, and a top-six finish would be an undeniable achievement.