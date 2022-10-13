QPR legend details key transfer concern as club aim for promotion

Former Queens Park Rangers forward Kevin Gallen has admitted he’s worried about their lack of depth in the full-back area, hinting that this is an area they should look to improve in January as he spoke to West London Sport.

Since the end of last season, Lee Wallace and Moses Odubajo have left Loftus Road on the expiration of their contracts and Sam McCallum has returned to Norwich City following the end of his loan spell.

Not only did departures reduce their options in this department – but also Michael Beale’s decision to operate with a back four with Albert Adomah perhaps unsuitable to play in a more defensive full-back position despite playing well at right wing-back last term.

They did manage to address their lack of options in this area though, with Kenneth Paal arriving way back in June to compete with Niko Hamalainen on the left-hand side and Ethan Laird joining on loan in mid-August to challenge Osman Kakay on the right.

However, Laird was forced off against Reading last Friday with a hamstring problem, reinforcing the fact that they don’t have a huge number of alternatives to come in and replace starting full-backs if they need to be withdrawn.

Thankfully for Beale’s side, Kakay was able to fill in and help guide his side to three points against the Royals, but Gallen is still questioning whether they have the options there to give themselves the best chance of sustaining a promotion push even when injuries come into play.

He said: “For whatever reason the manager picks a team, whether it’s maybe for a tactic or for freshness, he’s got seven subs on the bench who can come in and do just as well as the 11 on the pitch.

“That’s a really good thing, and when you have that quality on the bench you have a good chance of winning more games than you lose.

“But I’m still a little bit worried about the full-back situation. Have we got the depth there to maintain a promotion push?”

The Verdict:

Ideally, they need another full-back that can operate on both sides, but who would be willing to come to the club knowing that they could be the third-choice option on both sides?

A young player certainly wouldn’t want to unless they have climbed a few divisions to get to Loftus Road, so a more experienced player could be required and it will be interesting to see whether they do go on to address this area.

Neil Taylor may be a decent option to have on the left on a short-term contract, although it’s currently unclear how he would do if he was forced to play out on the right-hand side.

The Welshman would also need to adapt to operating as a more defensive player following his time at Middlesbrough playing as a wing-back, being given the license to get forward under Chris Wilder.

A loan deal probably won’t be an option considering parent clubs will want their player to get as much game time as possible – but a permanent deal in January or a free-agent transfer could be a solution.