QPR left disappointed in pursuit of Championship winger

QPR have missed out on the signing of Swansea City winger Jamie Paterson, a report from West London Sport has revealed.

Paterson is facing an uncertain future at Swansea, after reportedly becoming unhappy at the way the club did not improve the terms of his contract when triggering a 12-month extension in the deal earlier this season.

That has seemingly attracted the attention of a number of other Championship clubs, looking to take advantage of the 30-year-old’s situation at Wales.

Reports earlier on deadline day claimed that QPR, along with Blackburn and Bournemouth, were interested in a deal for Paterson.

Now however, it appears the winger will not be moving to QPR, with this latest update revealing that the club have been able to reach an agreement over a deal with Swansea.

So far this season, Paterson has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 22 Championship appearances for Swansea, after joining in the summer following his departure from Bristol City.

The Verdict

You feel this will be a rather frustrating update for those of a QPR persuasion.

Paterson had been hugely impressive for Swansea prior to his fallout with the club, suggesting that he could have made a big impact had he made that move to QPR.

Indeed, with QPR currently pursuing promotion to the Premier League, the addition of the 30-year-old could have been a major boost for Mark Warburton’s side.

But with that seemingly now not going to happen, Paterson’s future still looks to be up in the air, and it will be interesting to see if any other clubs now make a move for the winger.