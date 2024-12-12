Leeds United would prefer not to loan Joe Gelhardt to another Championship side during the January transfer window.

This is according to a report from MOT Leeds News, who have dealt Queens Park Rangers a blow in their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Football League World understands the R's are one of a number of clubs that have him on their radar ahead of next month, with Marti Cifuentes' side looking to strengthen in their quest to stay afloat in the English second tier.

Gelhardt has been out on loan in the second tier before, making a loan move to Sunderland for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

His arrival at the Stadium of Light was much-needed, with Ellis Simms being recalled by Everton during the same January window and Ross Stewart spending the majority of the campaign out injured, something that was frustrating for the Black Cats considering the excellent start he had made to that season.

Scoring three goals and registering three assists in 20 competitive appearances under Tony Mowbray, he enjoyed a fairly productive loan spell, even if the style of play didn't really suit him.

Leeds were in the Premier League during his loan on Wearside though - and they are now back in the second tier.

It looks as though Leeds wouldn't like to send Gelhardt to a league rival during the January window - and this is a blow to a number of teams who are interested in a move for him - including QPR.

Not long ago, the Yorkshire Evening Post reported that Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Preston North End and Stoke City were all interested in a move for the young forward, but their chances of signing him may be slim after this MOT Leeds News report emerged.

It provides a boost for others in this race though, with a pair of Belgian clubs and Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers believed to be in the mix for him.

Leeds United could remedy Joe Gelhardt hesitancy by including key clause

It's clear that Gelhardt needs the opportunity to make a loan move away from Elland Road.

He may have been retained by Daniel Farke for the entirety of the German's spell in West Yorkshire, but he hasn't featured anywhere near enough for a player of his age.

Joe Gelhardt's 2023/24 + 2024/25 game time at Leeds United Season Appearances (all competitions) 2023/24 13 2024/25 3 (Figures correct as of December 12th, 2024)

Game time will be crucial for the Whites' forward in his quest to develop - and he isn't getting it - so he should be looking to push for a temporary move away.

Leeds may be hesitant about sending him to a league rival, but they could include an obvious clause saying that he can't play against the Whites during his loan spell.

None of the interested teams noted in this report are favourites to secure promotion at the end of the season, so Leeds probably wouldn't regret sending him to one of those teams if offers from the clubs come in.