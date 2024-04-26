QPR confirmed Championship survival with a shock 4-0 hammering of Leeds United at Loftus Road on Friday evening in a result that leaves the Whites' automatic promotion hopes under serious threat.

The hosts produced their finest performance yet under Marti Cifuentes and were good value for their four-goal victory - with Ilias Chair and Lucas Andersen giving them a 2-0 lead at the break before headers Lyndon Dykes and Sam Field finished the job.

It's three points that guarantee the West Londoners will be playing Championship football next season, something that looked a near-impossible task when Marti Cifuentes took charge at the end of October.

As for Leeds, they remain in the top two but now rely on results elsewhere to go their way with Ipswich Town, who have two games in hand, just a point behind them and Leicester City promoted as a result of tonight's game.

QPR 4-0 Leeds United

The R's have relished playing the Championship's bigger sides under Cifuentes and the visit of promotion hopefuls Leeds seemed to draw the very best out of the hosts.

They enjoyed the better of the early exchanges and surged ahead in the eighth minute through Chair. The W12 talisman was allowed a little too much space by a back-peddling Ilia Gruev and took advantage, cutting inside before curling a low strike that deflected off Joe Rodon and fizzed into the bottom corner.

It didn't take the Whites long to offer a response, Joel Piroe forcing a diving save out of Asmir Begovic before the rebound was hacked away, but that proved to be a rare respite for the visitors.

The R's, who could secure Championship survival with a victory, had taken control and were refusing to let go. Chair volleyed over the top from the edge of the box and then in the 22nd minute, Andersen doubled the deficit.

The Dane has been one of Cifuentes' chief creators since reuniting with him in January but picked quite the time - under the lights at Loftus Road in a vital game at both ends of the table - to score his first goal for the West Londoners. Chris Willock's pass offered him an invitation to drive in from the left and he fired into the far corner.

Their hopes of automatic promotion under threat, Leeds came to life on the half-hour when Wilfried Gnonto picked out Crysencio Summerville but the Dutchman's sharp volley was parried by Begovic.

The biggest improvement under Cifuentes has been QPR's defence - conceding 31 goals in 30 Championship games under the Spaniard as opposed to 26 in their 14 league games before his arrival - and as we reached the break, the Whites were quickly discovering just how hard it was to break them down.

There was a renewed vigour to Leeds attacks after the restart, no doubt the result of an animated Daniel Farke team talk, and they showed their intent in the opening minutes of the half - Georginio Rutter glanced a header wide and then slid an effort past the post while only a vital intervention from Steve Cook denied Joel Piroe a chance from close range.

But the hosts could not be kept quiet for too long and Leeds' hearts were in their mouths when, just after the hour, Chair's long-range strike was headed just wide by Ethan Ampadu and then Jack Colback saw his attempt from the rebound squirt just outside the post.

Farke's response was to throw caution to the wind, introducing forward Matteo Joseph in the place of right-back Sam Byram to allow Leeds a front five as they chased a way back into the game.

The move had an adverse effect as it was Joseph that Dykes forced himself free of at the front post at a corner in the 73rd minute before powering a header through Illan Meslier for the hosts' third.

CIfuentes' side were not done either as they piled the misery on Leeds with a fourth in the dying embers of the game. Another set piece, another Chair delivery, and Field rose highest to head past Meslier.

'4-0 on your big day out' was the response of the home support. Their side will be playing Championship football next season and it is increasingly looking like Leeds might be as well.

FULL TIME: QPR 4-0 LEEDS UNITED

QPR player ratings

Asmir Begovic - 7

Jimmy Dunne - 7

Steve Cook - 8

Jake Clarke-Salter - 7 (Morgan Fox (80) - 6)

Kenneth Paal - 7

Jack Colback - 7 (Isaac Hayden (81) - 6)

Sam Field - 8

Lucas Andersen - 8 (Paul Smyth (58) - 6)

Chris Willock - 8 (Albert Adomah (87) - 6)

Ilias Chair - 9

Lyndon Dykes - 7 (Sinclair Armstrong (87) - 6)

Unused subs: Joe Walsh, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Reggie Cannon, Ziyad Larkeche,

Leeds United player ratings

Illan Meslier - 4

Sam Byram - 5 (Matteo Joseph (63) - 6)

Joe Rodon - 6

Ethan Ampadu - 5

Junior Firpo - 5

Ilia Gruev - 4 (Glen Kamara (88) - 6)

Archie Gray - 5

Wilfried Gnonto - 5 (Jamie Shackleton (88) - 6)

Georginio Rutter - 5

Crysencio Summerville - 5 (Jaidon Anthony (78) - 6)

Joel Piroe - 5 (Joe Gelhardt (78) - 6)

Unused subs: Karl Darlow, Charlie Cresswell, Liam Cooper, Charlie Crew

Attendance

The attendance at Loftus Road for QPR v Leeds was 16,677.

That includes 1,816 travelling Whites fans.

Marti Cifuentes post-match reaction

Cifuentes suggested the victory was "definitely" the perfect way to secure survival.

"First of all, target achieved," he added. "That was the main thing. Second, fantastic evening. Fantastic way to, in some ways, close the circle. I know that the season is not over, we have our last game against Coventry but definitely a special night at home with our supporters against a very good football team. A very good night."

Pressed on the celebrations, he added: "Tonight is going to be a long night for a lot of people, I guess."

"I enjoyed the start. We have been working with the players about starting the games strong, at home especially. Second, to see an identity because we played against a very good football team. We could've kept the possession a bit longer in some period but still I saw the braveness in the way we wanted to build up and wanted to attack. Even in the last minutes of the game, trying to press high against a very good football team. I am very pleased.

"Then, of course, the togetherness. The connection with the atmosphere and supporters was amazing."

Daniel Farke post-match reaction

"First, I think it's important to say congratulations to QPR for a well deserved win tonight and congratulations to Leicester for promotion," said Farke after the defeat.

On the game, he added: "Decisive were the first 20 minutes. I like to speak quite often about tactical approach and what is important from our principles, how to open an opponent, passing quality. In the first 20 minutes, we didn't do the basics, which is important in football. This means to win duels, to be there with aggression on the pitch, to invest in movements. We didn't show this enough in the first 20 minutes and QPR used this in an effective way to be 2-0 up.

"Then we woke up our game, we started to play our game and bring the game into their half but a side fighting relegation and for each and every point, once they're 2-0 up in their home stadium then it's difficult. They concentrated on being compact and defending well. We had a few half chances but it was difficult and we were chasing the first goal to come back into the game.

"They scored with two set pieces, with 3-0 and 4-0 the games was done. Then we had to concentrate on not conceding anymore. You can't win anything from 4-0, you just have to make sure it doesn't get more embarrassing."

"We were far away from our best. We were definitely not good enough to have the chance to win the points."