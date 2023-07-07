Queens Park Rangers look to be a club in transition this summer under Gareth Ainsworth's management, with the club icon saving them from potential relegation to the Championship.

The R's had a disastrous last two thirds of the campaign as they went into freefall from the top end of the table to the bottom when Michael Beale departed for Glasgow Rangers, and the squad is set to have a slightly different outlook come the end of the transfer window.

Rob Dickie has already left for Bristol City, Seny Dieng is poised for Middlesbrough, Stefan Johansen's contract was terminated last month and it remains to be seen what happens with Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, but there is seemingly interest in both individuals.

One thing QPR need to do though is add to their squad and they have done that so far twice with the signings of Fulham left-back Ziyad Larkeche as competition for Kenneth Paal and also the return of Paul Smyth, who left for Leyton Orient two years ago but now has come back to the Hoops after scoring 10 League Two goals last season.

Ainsworth is also looking to add to his midfield this summer and in May, it was claimed that QPR were part of a transfer race for Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing, who Ainsworth of course knows all about as he signed the 28-year-old for the Chairboys back in January 2022.

With his contract expiring though at Adams Park this summer, Wing expressed a desire for a new challenge at a higher level, and there has now been an update on his situation.

What is the latest on Lewis Wing's situation?

Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop claimed in late May that QPR were one of the clubs interested in Wing, along with Rotherham United and Preston North End.

It appeared at the time that it was PNE's interest that held the most value with Wing potentially a replacement in the engine room for the outgoing Daniel Johnson.

However, Witcoop has now said that QPR are the 'front-runners' to sign Wing this summer for absolutely nothing.

Wing scored nine times from midfield for Wycombe in League One last season and has plenty of Championship experience, featuring 80 times for Middlesbrough in the second tier after being plucked from non-league outfit Shildon and he also played 20 matches for Rotherham as well when on loan at the Millers.

Would Lewis Wing be a good signing for QPR?

AInsworth does have midfield options for QPR, but probably not enough.

Andre Dozzell and Sam Field are more defensive-minded whilst Taylor Richards struggled to keep fit last season, but he is the most creative of the lot when he gets on the ball.

Wing is someone who is more focused on the attacking side of things and he can really strike a ball from distance, which is probably his speciality and what he's known for in the EFL.

It makes a lot of sense that Ainsworth would try to bring him to Loftus Road as he has worked with him before, but whether he's good enough to be starting for the R's week in, week out is another matter in itself.