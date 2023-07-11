This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers are currently the front-runners to sign free agent Lewis Wing following his release from Wycombe Wanderers.

That is according to Darren Witcoop, who reports that the R's are winning the race after initial interest from Preston North End.

Back in May, Witcoop also reported that Rotherham United were in the mix, but that no longer appears the case.

The fact he is not short of suitors comes as no surprise after this past season saw him score nine goals and register five assists in 44 league matches.

Would Lewis Wing be a good signing for QPR?

With that said, we asked three of our FLW writers whether or not Wing would be a good addition for the R's this summer.

Declan Harte

This move makes a lot of sense given the history between Ainsworth and Wing, with the pair working together at Wycombe.

Wing had a good League One season last year, contributing nine goals and six assists as Wycombe finished ninth.

Given he is a free agent, this could be a relatively risk-free move for QPR who could use the extra strength in depth in midfield.

Wing will also bring some creativity to the squad, which is much-needed.

So, by all accounts, this would be a solid move for both parties.

Ben Wignall

Wing obviously has Championship experience from his time at Middlesbrough, but he's not exactly a signing that will get the pulses racing among fans at Loftus Road.

Gareth Ainsworth knows him of course as he signed him for Wycombe Wanderers, and that could become a theme this summer as he also had another summer signing in Paul Smyth at the Chairboys too.

Wing scored nine times in League One last season and he's got a fierce shot from distance on him - that could be something that the R's are actually missing with their midfield options looking a bit thin on the ground right now.

On a free transfer, Wing could be a decent rotational option in the second tier but it's hard to see him replicating his goalscoring form from last year in the second tier as you'd imagine he wouldn't get the same time and space.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Whilst I don't think this is an addition that will get QPR fans excited about the season ahead, it may not be a bad one.

Wing has Championship experience, knows Ainsworth and the type of football he wants to play well, and is coming off the back of a very strong season in League One.

Most importantly, he is available on a free transfer, and when you factor in all of the above, there is a lot to like about this deal.

It's certainly not a game-changer, but not every transfer can be. This would be a solid signing for the R's.