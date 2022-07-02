QPR leading Hull City in transfer race for 23-year-old with exit expected in the next week

Queens Park Rangers are set to battle league rivals Hull City for Leeds United attacking midfielder Tyler Roberts, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 23-year-old is expected to be made available on a loan deal after spending some of his time at Elland Road on the bench last term, also suffering an injury that kept him out towards the latter stages of the campaign.

However, despite appearing on a semi-regular basis for the Whites with 23 league appearances to his name during the 2021/22 campaign, the Yorkshire Evening Post believe a deal to take the Welshman to Loftus Road or MKM Stadium could potentially include a loan-to-buy option in the event of a promotion.

Michael Beale’s side are believed to be leading the race at this stage with the R’s desperately needing some new attacking players following the departures of Charlie Austin and Andre Gray this summer.

Cameron Archer has popped up as another promising attacker that could potentially arrive at Loftus Road – a deal that could potentially materialise because of Beale’s links with Aston Villa and their manager Steven Gerrard.

A deal for Roberts could happen quicker though, with the 23-year-old expected to seal a temporary exit from the West Yorkshire outfit within the next week.

The Verdict:

If he does arrive at Loftus Road, he would surely be a striker because the west London outfit already have Ilias Chair and Chris Willock at their disposal, two players who are likely to be regular starters in the English capital for the foreseeable future.

In terms of Hull, they are in need of addressing their forward situation and their attacking midfield position – because they missed out on Scott Twine and have now sold George Honeyman – meaning they are in desperate need of another creator even with Adama Traore joining.

This is especially important with Keane Lewis-Potter thought to be closing in on a move to Brentford, with the England youth international contributing heavily in the final third for Shota Arveladze’s side last term.

If a deal for Lewis-Potter goes through over the weekend, that could provide them with the finances needed to move ahead of QPR in this race.

However, they will need to move quickly if they are to get an agreement over the line and Roberts may be hoping for a move to Hull considering he wouldn’t have to move as far away from his current home.