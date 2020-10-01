QPR launch bid for EFL attacker

Queens Park Rangers have reportedly launched a bid to try and sign Southend United striker Charlie Kelman, according to The Echo.

The youngster has worked his way up at Roots Hall to being a senior player and at the age of 18-years-old he boasts plenty of talent and potential.

Indeed, despite hugely tough times at Southend in recent seasons, he is one of their diamonds but for how long he remains at the Essex club is up for debate.

According to the report, QPR have tabled an offer for him as they look to add him to their squad, with the R’s regularly looking to add young talent to their books.

Indeed, they’ve shown with the likes of Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel that they are capable of developing young players into fine footballers and that is what they’d be hoping to do with Kelman, if he joined.

The Verdict

There can be no denying the talent and potential that Kelman has and it is clear that the R’s al well aware of what he possesses too.

He’s a player that could play at a very high level and QPR might look to sell him the dream that he could make it if he moved to west London.

Southend will want to keep him but financial restraints could well come into play here.