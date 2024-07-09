With just over a month until the Championship season gets underway, QPR fans will be going into the new campaign with high hopes under Marti Cifuentes.

The Spaniard took over at Loftus Road back in November and helped the club avoid relegation quite comfortably in the end, finishing in 18th place, six points away from the relegation zone.

Thanks to the way Cifuentes had the Hoops performing towards the end of the season, many people expected other clubs to try and tempt the Spanish manager to leave, but he remained in situ and QPR look set for a big 2024/25 season.

A number of players have already joined the club as Cifuentes looks to put his own stamp on things, and their 24/25 campaign got off to a winning start recently after they defeated Spanish side UE Santa Coloma 2-0 in a pre-season friendly.

It's an exciting time to be a QPR fan, and with that in mind, here is the latest news from Loftus Road.

Wolves join the race for Jake Clarke-Salter

A report from Football Insider states that Wolves are plotting a move for QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter following Max Kilman's move to West Ham.

It's reported that Wolves watched Clarke-Salter on multiple occasions and are lining up a move, whilst QPR are bracing themselves for offers.

Jake Clarke-Salter's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 33 Minutes played 2,669 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 83.8% Dribble success 81.8% Tackles won 63.1% Duels won 64.8% Aerial duels won 67.1% Interceptions 32

However, the defender doesn't just have admirers at Molineux, and he's previously been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Burnley and Celtic, whilst the Hoops' Championship rivals Stoke City were reportedly keeping tabs on the defender as one of their top summer targets, according to John Percy in May.

The same report from John Percy stated that the potential transfer fee would be around £5m-£7million, so it looks as if the Hoops would receive a decent fee should the former Chelsea man depart.

Clarke-Salter joined QPR on a permanent basis in 2022 after leaving Chelsea and the 26-year-old has made 49 appearances so far.

QPR join Championship rivals in Ajax pursuit

QPR have joined the likes of Watford, Burnley and Sunderland in chasing the signature of former Ajax defender Ar'jany Martha, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old is a free agent after turning down a new deal with the Dutch giants, and it's reported that QPR have joined the race to sign the Curaçao international as they're in the market for a new left-back.

After previously featuring for Jong Ajax, Martha became a member of Ajax's first-team last season but struggled to nail down a regular place in the squad, and in total he played just 12 first-team games, hence why he turned down a new deal with the club.

Able to play on the wing as well as in defence, the 20-year-old looks a bright prospect and his availability on a free transfer has appealed to clubs as they try to stay within Profit & Sustainability Rules. With a number of Championship clubs to choose from, Martha isn't short of options but QPR will be hoping they can tempt the former Ajax man to Loftus Road.

QPR face competition for Crystal Palace winger

Sheffield United, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers are all keen on a loan move for QPR target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, according to a recent report from Alan Nixon's Patreon.

The Crystal Palace winger spent the 2022/23 season on loan at their South London rivals, Charlton Athletic, and he thrived in League One, scoring 15 goals and registering eight assists, but he was unable to replicate that form in the top-flight for Palace, and he played just six Premier League games before suffering from injuries.

After a disrupted 2023/24 campaign, a Championship loan spell could be exactly what the player needs, and there's no shortage of interest to take the player on loan next season.

Having previously been loaned to Charlton, QPR will be hoping their location as a London club will give them an advantage when it comes to striking any possible deal this summer.