QPR latest news: Sam Field update, Mark Warburton on Nottingham Forest and loan player returns

Queens Park Rangers have a lot on their mind as they lick their wounds from the midweek cup defeat against Sunderland.

Rangers can still distract themselves with an excellent opportunity to break back into the play-off places coming on Friday evening when they host Nottingham Forest. Mark Warburton’s men have only lost once in the league at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this season and will want it to remain that way when they welcome Steve Cooper’s rejuvenated Reds.

Mark Warburton on Nottingham Forest

The Reds are arriving in West London in fine form despite losing 4-0 to high flying Fulham last time out. The Cottagers only had three shots on target in the thrashing and were heavily flattered by the scoreline.

Warburton is aware of the threat the Reds pose and how much better they have been since Chris Hughton’s departure. He identified three players from his former employers that could cause problems on Friday evening in an interview on the club’s website.

Two disappointing results against Peterborough United and Sunderland will only increase the determination amongst this QPR squad, with the chance for Warburton to shuffle his deck as Rangers come into the match having had less preparation time than Forest.

Warburton will be hoping Rangers can put the frustrating League Cup exit to the back of supporters’ minds with a positive result against the Reds.

Sam Field update

The former West Bromwich Albion man has been building his match fitness in the U23 side this week and is close to a return to the matchday squad. It has been a tough last few years on and off the treatment table for the cultured midfielder and Warburton provided an update when he spoke to the club’s website.

There is fierce competition for places in midfield for Rangers with Luke Amos recently returning to fitness to compete with Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen and Andre Dozzell. Field will be hoping he can grab his first opportunity with both hands and get up to speed on the pitch.

Loan player returns

Hamzad Kargbo featured just five times for Southend United in the National League and has returned to QPR, as was announced by the Shrimpers on Thursday. The 19-year-old will likely slot straight back into the U23 squad in West London before looking for some more experience in senior football.