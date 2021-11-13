QPR latest news: Rob Dickie interest, Seny Dieng concern and Sam Field boost

Queens Park Rangers have a lot to consider during the international break preparing to resume Championship action in sixth place.

Rangers are only inside the play-off places on goal difference with Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers hot on their heels in seventh place.

Lyndon Dykes and Ilias Chair have been huge players in the first 17 games of the season and are enjoying international duty with Scotland and Morocco in this fortnight, the West Londoners will be hoping they return just as fit and firing as they were when they left.

Let’s look at the latest news coming out of the west London club as we get closer to Championship football returning.

Concern over Dieng

The club announced on Friday that goalkeeper Seny Dieng had tested positive for coronavirus.

Therefore, backup glovesman Jordan Archer will likely take his place between the sticks for Rangers’ hosting of Luton Town on Friday evening.

Dieng has been a huge player for Rangers since his debut last year and has helped them over-perform to be where they are at this stage of the season.

Yoann Barbet, Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne have all impressed in certain matches in particular this campaign but the solidity of Dieng behind them will has provided added belief and composure. It will be a major loss to the rearguard action.

Premier League interest in Dickie

We brought you the exclusive this week that West Ham United are tracking Dael Fry and Rob Dickie as potential replacements for the injured Angelo Ogbonna.

There were rumblings that Dickie was a much appreciated player at the back end of the summer transfer window and such reports are coming to the surface once again.

Mark Warburton will be desperate to keep hold of his key defender as QPR would lose a lot both in and out of possession.

Dickie’s on the ball ability suits the Premier League down to the ground but Rangers will be hoping his services remain in West London until at least the end of the season.

R’s boost as Field returns

Sam Field is confident that he has fully recovered from a knee injury that has plagued his QPR career to this day.

The cultured midfielder completed 90 minutes for the club’s U23 side this week and is closer than ever to making a first team return.

There is a lot of competition for places in the centre of the park at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and Field’s addition will give Warburton an alternative option to protect the defence.