Queens Park Rangers aren't in the greatest position at the moment, currently sat in the relegation zone during this international break.

Following such a rapid decline during last term, they will have been wanting to be well clear of the relegation zone, but they have been unable to drag themselves away from the bottom three under Gareth Ainsworth.

Considering how well Ainsworth did with his previous club Wycombe Wanderers, arguably overachieving with the Chairboys as they won promotion to the Championship, the 50-year-old will be extremely disappointed not to have got the best out of his current set of players.

He had the summer transfer window to try and put his stamp on the squad and he managed to bring in some decent players - but they haven't managed to make too much of a difference thus far.

Finishing their previous set of fixtures with a 4-0 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers, things look bleak for them at this moment in time and their supporters will be glad to have a rest from the R's during the international break.

What's the latest on Gareth Ainsworth's QPR future?

Speaking after Saturday's loss, Ainsworth revealed that he hasn't been told by club chiefs or players that he has lost their confidence.

He told Football League World: "Listen, I haven't been told that nobody's backing me, players or board, so I'll carry on the way I'm going.

"Like I say, I'm a fighter. I don't fear anything because I can look in the mirror and know I gave my best every time I walked into the training ground, picked a team, or managed a game.

"I gave my best, if that's not good enough then I'll be told but at the moment I intend to go away to make myself and these players better, that's the way forward."

Ainsworth will be under pressure following that loss against Rovers, with the club remaining in the drop zone at this point.

What's the latest on Sinclair Armstrong's contract situation at QPR?

TEAMtalk believes QPR are now in advanced negotiations to tie striker Sinclair Armstrong down to a new contract - and the R's are hopeful that they will be able to extend his stay.

These advanced talks suggest that a deal could be close to being struck - but interest from elsewhere means they won't rest until they fully get this agreement over the line.

Celtic and Crystal Palace have both been linked with the Irishman, who has impressed with some of his performances in the Championship.

The Evening Standard believes he's been offered a five-year deal at Loftus Road.

What message did Asmir Begovic send to QPR's supporters?

Considering Begovic only penned a one-year contract and is at the latter stages of his career, having enjoyed a great playing career so far, it would be easy for Begovic to go through the motions.

However, he has done a respectable job in the English capital so far and is clearly someone who cares.

In a post on X ahead of the international break, the shot-stopper said: "Time for us to regroup during the international break and get better and stronger."