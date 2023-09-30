Ahead of their clash with Coventry City, it has been a busy week of training for QPR with the club out of the EFL Cup.

Despite that, there is plenty of news surrounding the club to talk about, though.

With that in mind, below, we've rounded up three of the latest QPR headlines in one place for your convenience.

Let's get into it!

Gareth Ainsworth on Jimmy Dunne

One of the big news stories in W12 the last 24 hours revolves around central defender Jimmy Dunne.

Dunne dislocated his shoulder in a pre-season friendly against Oxford United during the summer, and as a result, has been able to play no part this season yet.

In very positive news for the R's, Gareth Ainsworth confirmed that the 27-year-old could be in the squad for the Coventry City clash and feature if needed.

Ainsworth explained, via West London Sport: "If there was a need for Jimmy to play this weekend then he would be available. There would be minimal risk.

“Jimmy won’t start but he could well be in amongst it. He’s back training with us now.”

Gareth Ainsworth on Reggie Cannon

In addition to discussing the fitness of Dunne, Ainsworth also took time to answer questions with regards to new QPR addition Reggie Cannon.

The R's confirmed the capture of the US international on a free transfer recently, and Ainsworth is clearly a fan.

The R's boss admitted it could take him a bit of time to get up to speed, but labelled him the most natural full-back at the club.

"Reggie is a player the club started looking at a couple of years ago - before I came in, but as soon as I saw what he could do, he was a player I wanted to sign." Ainsworth explained, via QPR.

"He has pace and is an international of 20-odd caps. He adds to us both defensively and from an attacking point of view.

"Both the Board and Lee Hoos deserve credit. He was the right player at the right price and I'm looking forward to getting him going.

"He'll have to fight his way in, there is real competition for places now. But he opens up our options - he is arguably the most natural full-back at the club.

"It's great to have that strength in depth."

Gareth Ainsworth on Coventry City clash

Last but not least, with QPR facing Coventry City this weekend, the last QPR news piece we are looking at revolves around Ainsworth previewing the opposition.

Despite the Sky Blues being without a win in their last six league matches, Ainsworth has predicted his side are in for a tough afternoon, instead focusing on their lack of defeats as opposed to wins.

"They’re hard to beat,” Ainsworth told QPR’s YouTube channel.

“They have only lost one in seven.

“They have conceded a few – and Mark will be disappointed with that – but they do score well.

“[Viktor] Gyokeres and [Gustavo] Hamer going will be big misses for them, but they have spent some money as well – they have some good players in their side that they brought in for good money.

“They’re dangerous. And when Mark finds his feet, I know what Mark Robins can be.

“He’s a great friend and a really top guy.”

QPR v Coventry City is set for a 3PM kick-off at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon.