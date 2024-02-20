Highlights QPR is battling relegation with just one point outside the drop zone.

QPR's financial report reveals £20 million losses despite no transfer fees.

Head of Medical Services exits QPR after eight years to join Crystal Palace.

It has been another poor season for Queens Park Rangers so far.

The R’s currently find themselves in another relegation battle as they are fighting to maintain their Championship status for another year.

They are currently outside of the relegation zone by just one point, closing in on London rivals Millwall who have only picked up one point from their last seven.

QPR have lost one of their last six though, with Marti Cifuentes’ side on form to clinch survival.

Here is the latest news surrounding Queens Park Rangers.

QPR’s accounts make for poor reading

QPR submitted their accounts for the 22/23 season, and it does not look good.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire shared some of the report on his X account (formerly known as Twitter).

The club did not spend a penny on transfer fees for players, but still managed to lose £20 million.

They also sold players for £2 million, and spent £12 million on developing training facilities.

The report also shows that shareholders lent the club £30 million throughout the season to fund losses.

Maguire also shared a graph of the repeated losses over the last 13 years, which really puts QPR’s financial position into perspective.

Head of Medical Services departs

QPR confirmed on Monday afternoon that their Head of Medical Services, Imitiaz Ahmad, has left the club.

Ahmad has left after eight years of service with QPR, having originally joined in 2016 as a club doctor.

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Ahmad is set to join Premier League side Crystal Palace as their Head of Sports Medicine.

QPR said in their statement that he is leaving to ‘pursue a new challenge in the Premier League’.

They also said that they are looking to promote within the club to fill the role Ahmad has left behind.

Cifuentes praises fellow Championship team

QPR’s good form continued on Saturday afternoon, with a 1-0 victory away at Bristol City.

Ilias Chair scored just before half time, which would prove to be a vital goal in the game.

Whilst QPR won, Cifuentes was quick to praise the Robins as ‘one of the best teams’ in the division.

“Bristol is a very good team with a clear identity. They are very good on counter pressing, on pressing high,” Cifuentes told the Bristol Post after the game.

“They beat Southampton showing the quality they have, one of the best teams in the league Southampton, I’m sure that they are pushing for the playoffs because they are a very good side.

“On the build-up, we changed a little bit for this game because I think that Bristol is one of the best teams, if not the best in the league, when it comes to high press and counter press.”

It was very high praise from Cifuentes, which shows just how tough he thought the game would be, and was.

It is a testament to Cifuentes’ ability as a coach, along with the ability of the QPR squad, that they were able to get the win.