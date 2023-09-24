Highlights Queens Park Rangers have had a mixed start to the season, accumulating only two points from a possible nine.

Gareth Ainsworth remains confident in his team's ability to avoid relegation and believes they will surprise their critics.

QPR is reportedly interested in signing Mansfield Town's attacking midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn, who has been in impressive form.

Queens Park Rangers have had a mixed start to the season as they look to avoid another relegation battle.

In the last week, Gareth Ainsworth has seen his R's outfit accumulate two points from a possible nine, with draws at home to Swansea City and a respectable point away to Birmingham City following on from a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Sunderland at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Despite the three game week, there has still been a handful of news coming out of the West London club, and here at Football League World, we round it all up.

Ainsworth remains confident

After the 0-0 draw at St Andrew's on Friday night, Ainsworth once again laid out his positive outlook on what is to come from his side, as the battle with John Eustace's men could have swung in the balance of either side, with both having a handful of chances despite Asmir Begovic and John Ruddy's top displays in their respective nets.

In what was an even affair, Rangers mustered 8 shots to Birmingham's 12, with 4 of those testing the veteran Ruddy, and one in particular earnt a rave review from the R's gaffer.

“John Ruddy at the other end, what a save! Gordon Banks-esque if I might say. He’s put it up in the air and away from people,” he said via BirminghamWorld.

“I’m telling you we’re going to upset some of these critics who tipped us for a relegation battle. We’re going to be far from that, I’m pretty sure of that.” Ainsworth told WestLondonSport post-match.

“It was definitely one for the defenders tonight. There were some fantastic blocks from us and two magnificent saves from Asmir.

The Rangers boss continued to heap praise regarding the spirit and togetherness within the dressing room, which will be required if they are to surprise those on the outside.

“A point away from home is always a good point. I’m proud of the cohesion of the players. They’re really together.”

R's in four-way pursuit of lower league playmaker

Despite the recent closure of the summer transfer window, speculation has already begun involving QPR in the latter weeks of September.

Recent reports have emerged from TeamTalk linking Rangers with a move for Mansfield Town's attacking midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn, but face potential competition from no less than three other second tier sides in the form of Swansea City, Hull City and Millwall.

Prior to his move to the Stags, the 25-year-old was well known for amassing 32 goal contributions during two seasons at Oldham, despit the Latics' fall into the National League. He has continued that form, scoring 5 goals for Burton in League One before moving to Nottinghamshire in January.

At the beginning of this campaign alone, Keillor-Dunn has accumulated 7 goals and two assists in Mansfield's nine league outings as Nigel Clough's side sit third in the table in the early stages.

Whilst it may be a sign of the resources available to Ainsworth at present due to financial constraints, the midfielder would definitely be a shrewd addition to the club's midfield.

What next for QPR?

Rangers will be hoping to build on the previous two draws in which they have shown glimpses of promise.

Ainsworth will be hoping his side can record their first home victory since his first game in the R's dugout - a 1-0 victory against Watford on 11th March - as they face Mark Robins' Coventry on 30th September at 3PM.