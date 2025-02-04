This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers secured the signing of Kieran Morgan last May as the 18-year-old made the move to Loftus Road to join up with the R's development squad from Tottenham Hotspur.

He has quickly impressed those at W12 and head coach Marti Cifuentes has afforded him plenty of opportunities in the first-team. In total, the young midfielder has made 21 appearances in all competitions and has earned himself 14 starts in the Championship, scoring one and assisting two in the process.

Kieran Morgan's 24-25 Championship stats Appearances 20 Starts 14 Goals 1 Assists 2 FotMob Rating 6.61

These performances earned him a new long-term deal in January, securing his commitment to the club for the foreseeable future.

QPR pundit delighted with Kieran Morgan's progress

To get a Loftus Road point of view on whether Morgan can make Spurs regret their decision to release him, Football League World spoke to their resident Hoops pundit, Louis Moir, who revealed how delighted he has been with the 18-year-old's first year in men's football.

He said: "It is hard to say whether Spurs will regret releasing Kieran Morgan. There are a lot of players like him who are going to be at bigger clubs than us and are not going to be good enough for them but will be good enough for us.

"It was our gain picking him up. I don't think anyone thought he would play as much as he has done and impress as much as he has done this season.

"He came in initially to join the development team but found his way into the first team, cementing his place in it.

"It is hard to say whether Spurs will regret getting rid, but in a couple of years, if he keeps progressing, he could well be one of those players that gets a lot of eyes on him playing at this level. He will be one talked about in years to come, that we could sell for a lot of money, and Spurs might look back and think, 'We had him on our books and got rid of him for free without giving him a chance.'"

Moir went on to express his admiration for Morgan, stating that he has been highly impressed by the youngster's performances and believes he will only continue to develop in the coming years.

Finally, adding: "He looks technically gifted and very good on the ball, and for a young lad, he isn't shy about putting a tackle in and getting involved."

Kieran Morgan looks the future of QPR's midfield

QPR have had some brilliant talent come through the gates at Loftus Road in recent seasons and it seems that Morgan is the next prospect to step-up.

Aged 18, he will be fearless and will be keen to stamp his authority over the rest of the season and ensure a place in the starting XI is his come 2025-26.

Having secured him on a long-term deal, the R's will be delighted to have control over the midfielder's future, confident that he will continue to flourish in the years ahead. Morgan will no doubt be eager to prove Spurs wrong, and his current trajectory suggests he is well on his way to doing just that.