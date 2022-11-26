QPR key player makes admission on Mick Beale’s Rangers links ahead of potential departure

Queens Park Rangers centre-back Jimmy Dunne has admitted he’s concerned about the possibility of manager Mick Beale potentially moving to Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers, speaking in an interview with Football Scotland.

The 42-year-old has been heavily linked with the vacancy at Ibrox since Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s dismissal earlier this week – and is reported to be the leading candidate to take over in Glasgow.

Not only are the Gers interested in Beale – but the ex-Aston Villa assistant head coach is reportedly interested in taking on the role – just one month on from rejecting an approach from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Following this failed approach from the Midlands outfit, it looked as though Beale would be remaining at Loftus Road for the long term but there had been whispers in October that the Gers were interested in hiring their former assistant manager.

Beale worked alongside Steven Gerrard at the Scottish outfit before leaving for Aston Villa with the Liverpool legend last year – and is fondly remembered with the duo stealing the league title from arch-rivals Celtic in 2021.

The Scottish Daily Mail are expecting the 42-year-old to be appointed as van Bronckhorst’s successor – something central defender Dunne is dreading.

The latter said: “I’d be lying if I said we weren’t nervous at the thought that he might be leaving us because we’ve all put a lot of effort into learning his culture and we finally feel kind of clear about how he wants us to perform.

“So to scrap that all of a sudden for something brand new would be really difficult. And because we really enjoy it with him, we’re doing well.”

The Verdict:

It would be a shame for the players if Beale did go because they seem to have genuinely benefitted from having him as their manager, with the 42-year-old known for his excellent work on the training pitch.

Having a hands-on head coach must be useful and this is why the majority of QPR’s squad will surely be sad to see him go, although the outside noise surrounding Loftus Road must be annoying for them.

They will want to get themselves back to the top flight and these exit links probably haven’t helped their cause in recent weeks, so if he does go, at least rumours surrounding the 42-year-old’s future will disappear with him.

There’s an exciting project for Beale’s potential successor to take on if the 42-year-old does move on – and the fact he hasn’t spoken publicly about these links may indicate that he could be on his way.

Just one month after pledging his loyalty to his current side, it wouldn’t be a great look if he went now but he hasn’t been appointed just yet so criticism should be held back until things become more official.