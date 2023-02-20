QPR key figure offers firm prediction about Neil Critchley’s future

QPR CEO Lee Hoos has predicted Neil Critchley “will go on to be a success elsewhere” after the head coach was relieved of his duties yesterday.

Pressure had been building on Critchley, who won just one of his 12 games in charge of the R’s.

That victory came in his first game against Preston North End while their barren run since has seen them drop out of play-off contention and slide worryingly toward the Championship relegation battle.

The 44-year-old had the tough task of replacing Mick Beale, who’d left to join Rangers under controversial circumstances, at a time when the west Londoners were in the midst of a losing run.

Critchley’s success at Blackpool showed he was a manager capable of having success on a limited budget, which is likely what drew the R’s to him, but he was unable to turn things around quickly enough.

In the statement released yesterday that confirmed the head coach’s departure, Hoos predicted he would have future success elsewhere.

He said: “There is no doubt Neil inherited a difficult situation when he joined and we would like to acknowledge his superb work ethic and professionalism throughout our dealings.

“He is a fantastic man and we have no doubts he will go on to be a success elsewhere, just as he was at Blackpool.”

Mike Garrity and Iain Brunskill have also left the R’s coaching staff while the club has confirmed that an announcement regarding Critchley’s replacement “will be made in due course”.

The Verdict

You’ve got to feel for all involved here.

I don’t think Critchley was a bad appointment and if given enough time, he could have had success at Loftus Road.

But at the same time, the board’s decision to part ways with him now is completely understandable given how things were going.

It looks as though he’d lost the fans and the R’s were drifting worryingly toward the relegation battle.