QPR key figure makes managerial recruitment process admission following Michael Beale’s departure

Queens Park Rangers CEO Lee Hoos has admitted the search for a new manager had started before yesterday with the club always keeping a list of potential candidates in mind, speaking to his side’s media team.

The West London outfit saw Michael Beale make the move to Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers yesterday following a week of intense speculation, with the latter given permission to speak to the 42-year-old over the weekend.

And with negotiations failing to hit any key stumbling blocks, he has officially sealed his move to Ibrox, leaving QPR needing to appoint another manager despite only appointing their last one in June.

That isn’t ideal for Les Ferdinand and other key figures at Loftus Road who will surely want their new manager appointed by the time they face Burnley in under a fortnight, giving them a limited amount of time to interview candidates and make their final decision.

However, CEO Hoos has revealed that preparations had already been made for Beale’s departure, saying: “The search for Mick’s replacement doesn’t start now – as a club we are always updating a short-list of potential candidates so that we are ready for a situation such as this, and we will be moving quickly to make an appointment.”

Ex-Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has recently been linked with the vacancy in the English capital – and Football League World understands Coventry City boss Mark Robins is another name under consideration.

Other names could potentially enter the frame in the coming days too.

The Verdict:

The fact they are prepared could be crucial, especially at this point because they won’t want their players to be in limbo for too long whilst they wait for a new permanent manager to come in.

Ideally, Beale would have left at the start of the World Cup break, but QPR still have time to conduct a reasonably thorough managerial recruitment process considering the previous work that has been done.

And in the end, this could be crucial for their success because you would feel a permanent boss would give them a better chance of getting out of their rut than a caretaker manager who won’t be there for the long term.

Being in poor form before the World Cup break, having someone else come in from the outside with a fresh voice and a fresh set of ideas could help the players to replicate their early-season form.

However, a quick impact from a new boss isn’t guaranteed because the club’s first-teamers will need time to adapt to a fresh set of methods and potentially a switch in formation.