Highlights Watford FC targets left-back Kenneth Paal for transfer window.

Paal's contract with QPR is nearing its end, making him a potential target for Watford.

Paal may consider a move to Watford for career growth and financial benefits.

Watford FC will hope a strong transfer window can help them make a push for the play-offs in the 2024/25 Championship season.

2023/24 was a rather disappointing campaign for the Hornets. The appointment of Valerien Ismael didn’t work out, and in the end, it resulted in the club not fighting for a place in the top six.

The club has gone down a different route now and given Tom Cleverley the head coach role on a permanent basis, which is his first managerial role in his career.

Cleverley will want make his stamp on the Watford squad in what is his first transfer window since taking charge.

All areas of the pitch are likely going to be looked at for improvement this summer but left-back is one area that does need addressing, as the club relied on Newcastle United loanee Jamal Lewis last season.

It appears as though Watford are looking at replacements and Queens Park Rangers defender Kenneth Paal has emerged as a reported option.

Watford are interested in Kenneth Paal

According to West London Sport, Watford are interested in a move for Paal.

The defender joined the Rs in the summer of 2022 from Dutch side PEC Zwolle, and since arriving at the club, has played 87 times, during which he has scored five goals and recorded four assists.

Kenneth Paal's QPR stats Apps 87 Goals 5 Assists 4 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on 5th of July)

The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal when he joined the club, and that contract is now into its final 12 months. Therefore, he could be sold this summer before the club loses him for free in a year.

The report states that talks have taken place between QPR and Paal over a new contract, but the Rs are open to selling the defender if he doesn’t commit his future to the club.

Watford's interest in Paal provides the player with a decision to make, and given his situation at the club, he may be best looking to move on.

Kenneth Paal should look to join Watford given contract situation at QPR

Since joining QPR in 2022, Paal has made the left-back spot his own and been one of few consistent performers in what has been a difficult period in W12.

As he proved once again last term, the Dutchman is an asset both in and out of possession. No Rs player made more tackles in 2023/24 while only Sam Field made more interceptions and only four players made more clearances (Whoscored).

His influence was clear to see going the other way as well as only Ilias Chair, the Hoops' key creative force, finished the campaign with more key passes.

However, QPR were once again fighting at the bottom end of the table, which is far from ideal, and Paal may have more ambitious hopes for himself. Indeed, Watford appear a more likely route to Premier League football than his current club.

With a contract that is now into its final year, Paal could look to capitalise on the interest of Watford – a team that will be targeting the top six next term – and move away from Loftus Road this summer.

Such a move would almost certainly prove financially beneficial for the player and there would be the opportunity to make the left-back place his own.

Paal may feel committed to the R's and, in particular Marti Cifuentes, but he needs to make a decision about his future and with the West Londoners reportedly open to cashing in, the Hornets' interest may be his chance to move on.

If he has doubts about the Loftus Road project then this could be the opportunity to make his move.