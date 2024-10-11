It has certainly been a rather challenging start to the 2024/25 Championship season for QPR.

The R's have so far taken just one win and seven points in total, from their nine league games so far, leaving them 22nd in the early standings.

As a result, there may be some concerns among those at Loftus Road, that Marti Cifuentes' side could once again be dragged into a battle to avoid relegation to League One this season.

That is something QPR will of course, want to avoid, and one player who could be key if they are to do that is Karamoko Dembele, who has been a good news story this term.

Karamoko Dembele is making an impact at Loftus Road

Back in August, Dembele joined the R's on a season-long loan move from French top-flight side Brest.

That move saw the winger return to England, after spending the previous campaign on loan in League One with Blackpool.

Dembele had excelled during his time with the Seasiders, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for the club.

He has continued that impressive form since completing his move to QPR, starting all eight Championship games the club have played since his arrival.

While he is yet to find the back of the net, his pace and creativity have made him a real threat while he already has three assists to his name.

That has made him one of the brighter points of the season so far at Loftus Road and that goes beyond just his performances.

Karamoko Dembele 2024/25 Championship stats for QPR - from SofaScore Appearances 8 Goals 0 Shots per Game 1.5 Shots on Target per Game 0.3 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 77% Dribble Success Rate 58% Duel Success Rate 50% As of 11th October

Last month, it was also announced that Dembele's loan move to QPR will become permanent from the summer of 2025.

His form at the start of the campaign has shown the 21-year-old can be a big asset for the club going forward so the transfer news will be welcome for R's fans amid their early struggles.

Some of their Championship rivals may not feel the same, however.

Sheffield Wednesday, Derby miss out due to QPR transfer call

The signing of Dembele on loan in the first place could have been considered something of a coup for QPR back in the summer.

The R's were far from the only side in the second-tier of English football to be credited with an interest in the winger while the window was open.

According to reports, the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County were also among a number of second tier clubs to make offers for the winger during the summer.

The fact that QPR have moved so quickly to secure Dembele on a permanent basis illustrates his quality and the West Londoners' confidence in his ability to succeed at Championship level.

The announcement may come as a source of frustration to Wednesday and Derby as it emphasises what a good signing he could've been for the pair, had they not been beaten to the punch by the Hoops.

Indeed, both will likely feel that they've missed out on a bright talent that can change games in the Championship and could earn the R's a significant profit in future.

With Dembele having now signed a permanent contract with QPR, the chances of the Owls or Rams landing him look to be gone.

You get the feeling any team that wants to prise the diminutive attacker away from Loftus Road anytime soon is going to have to pay a significant price.

It's been a tough start to the season for the W12 outfit but Dembele represents an early win for the recruitment team and the confirmation of his permanent move is a reminder of what a talent Derby and Wednesday missed out on.