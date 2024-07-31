Highlights QPR closing in on signing Frabotta from Juventus, waiting on Paal's exit.

Frabotta set to sign a 3-year deal with Rs, potentially upgrade to Paal.

Frabotta brings Serie A experience, versatility, and goal-scoring ability to QPR.

Queens Park Rangers are said to be closing in on the signing of Juventus defender Gianluca Frabotta but the deal is thought to be waiting on Kenneth Paal's Loftus Road exit amid links to Watford.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Rs and the Italian giants have agreed a permanent transfer for the defender, who is set to sign a three-year deal in W12.

However, the only thing said to be holding up the deal is that QPR are waiting to let Paal leave.

Marti Cifuentes’ side has been rather active in the transfer window already, bringing in five new players.

But the 2023/24 campaign was a tough one for the Hoops, who narrowly avoided the drop near the end of the season, and a strong recruitment drive will be a vital part of staying clear of that dogfight this term.

It appears Frabotta could be the latest addition at QPR.

QPR are closing in on the signing of Gianluca Frabotta

Frabotta has been with Juventus since 2019 when he joined the club’s under-23s from Bologna’s academy.

His time with the Italian side has seen him spend several seasons on loan elsewhere but it now appears as though his time with in Serie A could be coming to an end.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, QPR and Juventus have agreed to a deal that sees Frabotta join the Championship side on a permanent basis.

He goes on to add that the player has also agreed terms on a three-year deal with the Rs, with the wait for Paal to depart the only thing holding up his arrival.

The left-back has been of interest to fellow Championship side Watford this summer, and with him having one year left on his contract and no signs of a new deal being agreed, the Rs look to have decided to let the player leave.

Gianluca Frabotta’s 2023/24 season

Frabotta had two loan spells during the 2023/24 season, as the 25-year-old first joined Italian side Bari in August last year.

In January, he returned to Juventus before being shipped back out on loan, this time to Cosenza.

Gianluca Frabotta's Juventus stats Apps 18 Goals 1 Assists 1 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on 31st of July)

While at Bari, Frabotta played just seven times in Serie B, with game time not as forthcoming with that side.

However, when the defender joined Cosenza, he played 15 times in Serie B, during which he scored three goals and chipped in with an assist.

Frabotta will bring versatility to West London, as the defender is predominantly a left-back, but he can also play at centre-back and further forward on the left.

Frabotta could be an upgrade to Kenneth Paal

QPR look to have decided that because a new contract hasn’t been agreed upon, they are willing to sell Paal this summer before he leaves for free.

The defender has been a reliable option during a difficult few years in West London but the Hoops will hope that Frabotta can be an upgrade.

He comes with plenty of pedigree from his time in Serie A and Serie B while he's versatile and has shown his eye for a goal.

It may time a bit of time but this could prove to be a shrewd bit of business for the Hoops.