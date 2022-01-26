QPR join promotion rivals in transfer chase for Derby County player

Queens Park Rangers have joined Bournemouth in the chase to land Derby County’s Tom Lawrence.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed an excellent individual campaign, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in 24 games for Wayne Rooney’s side.

However, the 28-year-old’s contract expires in the summer and the Rams financial situation means they may be forced to cash in on their key man ahead of the January deadline.

And, the Daily Mail have revealed that Mark Warburton wants to bring the Welsh international to the capital, with talks having taken place between the R’s and Derby over a potential move.

But, they face a battle to land the player, as the update also confirms the Cherries interest, which was first shared yesterday.

Despite Derby’s desperate situation off the pitch, the report states that they will not entertain letting Lawrence leave on a free in the next week, even though he is thought to be a high earner at Pride Park.

So, any buying club would have to agree a fee with the administrators to get this deal done.

The verdict

You can understand why top Championship clubs are interested in Lawrence because his performances and numbers for Derby this season have been superb.

As well as that, he has emerged as a real leader in what has been a very challenging season for all at Pride Park, so there’s no doubting he would be a smart addition for either QPR or Bournemouth.

Of course, Derby will be reluctant to sell but their situation means you would expect an agreement can be reached and it will be interesting to see where Lawrence is playing his football next week.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.