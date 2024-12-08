Queens Park Rangers' 2014/15 season was not what supporters had hoped for after winning promotion in the most dramatic of fashion against Derby County at the end of the previous campaign, thanks to Bobby Zamora's 90th minute winner in the play-off final.

The R's were immediately relegated back to the Championship after just one year back in the Premier League, with Chris Ramsey taking charge of the club ahead of the new campaign - just months after taking over on a temporary basis following Harry Redknapp's sacking.

They started the season well, and found themselves as high as 5th, before a poor run of form saw Rangers plummet towards mid-table. Ramsey was sacked following a 1-0 defeat to Derby in November 2015, with Neil Warnock taking the role on temporarily.

An icon for West London rivals, Chelsea, was about to arrive at the club though in the hope of taking them back towards the top six.

However, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's time at QPR did not live up to expectations.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's first season at QPR was extremely mediocre

The former Netherlands striker had limited managerial experience when he arrived at Loftus Road nine years ago, having only been in charge of Royal Antwerp and Burton Albion before taking on this new job.

It was a difficult start for Hasselbaink, and QPR's form continued to dive, with the Championship club failing to win any of their first eight games with the ex-Chelsea ace in the dugout.

The Dutchman took his first three points against Rotherham United in January 2016, over a month after being employed, before winning just once more in the next six.

The Hoops had dropped to as low as 18th during time, but they soon recovered, and a strong March pushed them back into mid-table. Consistency was hard to come by in the league, but supporters would have been happy to see any threat of relegation averted early.

Wins over Derby, West London rivals Brentford and a final day victory over Bristol City were highlights of a relatively mediocre and disappointing campaign, but ensuring that the second tier was QPR's destination again meant that Hasselbaink was entrusted with starting the 2016/17 campaign still in charge.

However, it was a season that proved to be a lot more difficult, and tested his lack of experience more than his first.

2016-17 struggles ultimately led to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's QPR departure

After finishing 12th in the table last time out, there was hope that the new campaign was going to bring new fortunes for the Hoops.

After three wins in five matches though, Hasselbaink's side failed to taste victory in their next six Championship matches, and they had a dramatic slide down the table - similar to when he first made the move to Loftus Road.

Inconsistency was the greatest issue that QPR had throughout the year that the then 44-year-old was in charge for, and they could never maintain form.

A 6-0 defeat to Newcastle United in early September 2016 saw pressure start to mount, and he never truly showed why he was going to be the man with the qualities to take the club forward to the Premier League once again.

Hasselbaink was sacked by QPR just two months later following a 1-1 draw away to Nottingham Forest, with just two more wins to his name after picking up three in August.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink QPR League Stats (TransferMarkt) Matches 43 Wins 12 Draws 18 Losses 13 Goals Scored 47 Goals Conceded 51 Points 54

The former Burton boss' time at Loftus Road was extremely forgettable, and despite his fantastic playing career, he was never able to prove why he was picked to help the club recover following their relegation from the top flight.