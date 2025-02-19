This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

When it comes to Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer plans, one position stands out above all else: centre-back.

Amidst a season plagued by defensive injuries and moments of costly indecision, strengthening the back line is essential.

With several Championship defenders out of contract this summer, one name jumps off the page for FLW Fan Pundit Patrick McKenna - Queens Park Rangers’ Jimmy Dunne.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent presence in the R’s this season, offering exactly the kind of stability and leadership Wednesday have been crying out for.

Jimmy Dunne has the “calmness and leadership” Sheffield Wednesday need

“In regard to who we should be going for in the summer - essentially the first position we need to fill is centre-back.” explains McKenna “So, that’s where all my focus is on this particular question. Now, there are quite a few players in this position out of contract, all of varying abilities and successful seasons so far.

“But one that is standing out is Jimmy Dunne, he has had a very solid season for QPR. Pretty much been an ever-present, which is a real boost because of the injuries we have suffered with centre-backs this season.

“He is a very assured centre-back and I think he could bring the sort of calmness and leadership needed in our defence this season. If we had someone in like Jimmy Dunne, I don’t think we would have conceded some of the silly goals we had done this season.”

“Another thing that stands out is, which is an improvement on our centre-backs, is that he has four goals this season,” he adds. “That’s more than any of our centre-backs have scored this season. It obviously feels like it’s been a long time since we had a threat from centre-back, who was able to score regular goals - you’re maybe thinking back to Miguel Llera and Reda Johnson in that regard.

“I am aware that he was on the radar of Sheffield United in January time. I hate to admit it but if a club with aspirations of the Premier League were looking to bring him in to replace one of their best performers it shows that he is a man in demand.

“This might be on the ambitious side of things but I think we really need to focus on this area, and if we can convince him to move I think it’d be a very shrewd move in the summer.”

A worrying prognosis to the backline at Sheffield Wednesday

McKenna’s assessment comes amidst a defensive crisis at Hillsborough.

Michael Ihiekwe is currently the Owls’ only fit senior centre-back and has recently played in a makeshift backline with deputising natural full-backs.

The injury crisis, coupled with worrying contract situations for many of the Wednesday defensive line, point to recruitment in this area in the summer, regardless of Dunne’s availability.

Sheffield Wednesday’s centre-back roster (source 1, source 2) Player Age Injury status Contract status Michael Ihiekwe 32 Fit Out of contract summer 2025 Gabriel Otegbayo 20 Fit Contract length unknown Dominic Iorfa 29 Injured - expected return April 2025 Under contract until summer 2026 Akin Famewo 26 Injured - expected return April 2025 Out of contract summer 2025 Di’Shon Bernard 24 Injured - expected return next season Out of contract summer 2025

If Wednesday are to rebuild a resilient defence, targeting a player of Dunne’s calibre would be a significant step in the right direction. His consistency, leadership, and goal threat are exactly what the Owls have been lacking at the back.

While prying him away from Loftus Road won’t be easy - especially with interest from clubs with loftier ambitions - Wednesday would be wise to test the waters.

As McKenna suggests, securing Dunne’s signature could be one of the shrewdest moves of the summer window, addressing a glaring issue while also making a statement of intent.

With the season drawing to a close and defensive frailties continuing to haunt Wednesday, the spotlight on centre-back recruitment will only intensify.

Whether it’s Jimmy Dunne or another commanding figure, one thing is clear: strengthening at the back is non-negotiable if the Owls are to continue to push at the top of the table.