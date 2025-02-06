This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jimmy Dunne’s future at QPR is the subject of intense speculation following the close of the January transfer window amid Sheffield United interest.

It was exclusively revealed by Football League World in the final days of the winter market that the Blades have an interest in the important centre-back.

However, no deal materialised before Monday’s deadline, leading to him remain at Loftus Road.

But his contract is still set to expire in the summer, meaning he could yet depart at the end of the campaign for nothing.

Jimmy Dunne's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 6th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.17 Interceptions 1.17 Blocks 1.30 Clearances 5.90 Aerials won 4.80

Jimmy Dunne QPR future verdict

When asked about Dunne’s future at the club, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir claimed that he is worried about the situation as he wants the player to stay.

He believes there is a strong connection between the Irishman and the supporters, and he is hoping that a new contract can be agreed before the summer.

“I want to say that I can’t see Jimmy Dunne leaving,” Moir told Football League World.

“But obviously the longer it goes on you’re going to be worried about him not signing a contract.

“Obviously, he played really well against Blackburn, he’s a player that’s not really bothered by it.

“It’s like nothing’s changed really, since all the speculation.

“And I really hope he does sign a new contract.

“There’s certain players that connect to certain clubs, and he’s definitely one with us.

“He loves the club, he openly admitted how much he loves playing for the club.

“We all love him.”

Sheffield United transfer claim

Moir has claimed that a move to Sheffield United would obviously be attractive to any Championship player at this stage, but he is hopeful the speculation hasn’t turned his head amid QPR’s own push for a top six finish.

“Sheffield United would’ve been, well for anyone at this moment in the Championship, would’ve been a good move,” he added.

“They’re not guaranteed to get promoted, but you’d be shocked if they’re not in the automatic picture.

“I just hope his head’s not turned.

“As good as it is [that he's stayed], we’ve got him now until the end of the season, it would mean not a lot because if he goes for free then it’s going to be a bit of a heartbreaking one.

“Because we could’ve gotten at least £2 million for him, but then we’re getting nothing.

“So, hopefully he signs on.

“He needs to stay and carry on what he’s doing with us.”

Losing Dunne for nothing would be a big blow for QPR

Dunne has been an integral part of the team under Martí Cifuentes, playing every minute in the Championship so far this season.

He is a valuable member of the squad, and could catch a sizable transfer fee if he had a long-term contract.

But now they’re at risk of him going for nothing, which would be a massive blow to the club.

QPR have to do everything they can over the next few months to convince the 27-year-old to stay.