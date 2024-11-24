It has been a disastrous season so far for Queens Park Rangers.

QPR have struggled to win games during the early months of the 2024/25 season, meaning that there is a real danger that they could be playing in the third tier of English football for the first time since 2004 next season.

The R's will be hoping that they can find some form in the lead-up to the new year, otherwise they risk falling further behind the teams outside the relegation zone, which could make it more difficult to convince their transfer targets to join the club in January.

Head coach Marti Cifuentes will likely be planning to make alterations to his squad when the transfer window opens, as his current group has failed to live up to the expectations that he would have had at the beginning of the season.

The Hoops have been hampered by injuries to key players this term, so there will be a belief that they can turn things around once some of their regular starters return to fitness, although it would still be no surprise if they attempted to add further quality to their ranks this winter.

While QPR may be plotting to bring players in during the January transfer window, there are also a couple that could depart having not been given the amount of first-team football that they are after.

Rayan Kolli

One player that could be interested in a potential departure in January is youngster Rayan Kolli.

The 19-year-old made 10 Championship appearances during his breakout season last term, and would no doubt have been hoping to kick on and establish himself in the first-team this time around.

However, after featuring in two of the first three games of the season and providing an assist against West Bromwich Albion on the opening day, he has since been limited to just one substitute appearance.

For whatever reason, Kolli has not been handed as many opportunities as he would have wanted this season, and he does not seem to be a key part of Cifuentes' immediate plans, so it would not be a huge surprise to see him leave the club on loan during the upcoming transfer window, despite the fact that he is a talented young player.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner

Another player who has not been given as many first-team opportunities as he would have wanted this season is Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner's stats for QPR (Transfermarkt) Season Championship appearances 2024/25 2 2023/24 24 2022/23 1

The midfielder signed a new deal over the summer, but he has only featured in two cameo appearances in the Championship so far this season.

The 23-year-old will no doubt be unhappy with his lack of game-time, so there is every chance that he would be keen on a loan move away from Loftus Road if the opportunity arose in January.

Dixon-Bonner played 24 times in the second tier last season, so he is a player that is likely to attract interest if he cannot force his way back into the team.

Considering he has not been trusted by Cifuentes despite QPR's underwhelming season so far, much like Kolli, there is every possibility that he leaves the club.