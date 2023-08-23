Highlights Ilias Chair could potentially leave QPR before the transfer window closes as Leicester City retains an interest in the midfielder.

The transfer window is entering its final week before it closes until January, and teams like Queens Park Rangers will be keen to wrap up any late business they wish to do.

The Rs have made an okay start to the Championship season, but they will hope a few more additions could help them climb up the table.

The club has brought in seven new players so far this window, and no doubt Gareth Ainsworth will be keen to add to that.

However, while they hope attention will be on what players come into the club, there is still time for some players to leave.

Which 2 players could leave QPR between now and September 1st?

Ilias Chair

This is probably an obvious one for most QPR fans, but there is still time for Ilias Chair to leave the West London club.

Once the 2022/23 season had ended, many QPR fans and fans in general expected Chair to leave the Rs this summer. This was due to the club’s poor run at the end of the campaign and the fact that the club may just look to cash in on the Moroccan while his stock is high.

However, at this stage, that is yet to happen, and that might surprise many, given how well Chair has performed in the Championship in the last few seasons.

The midfielder is still under contract for another two seasons, so the club is not in a rush to sell, but it may be time as the window comes to a close that he wants to try a new challenge.

Leicester City were credited with an interest in the player back in May, as he was identified as a potential replacement for James Maddison. Talk of a move went quiet, but it has since been reported that the Foxes do retain an interest in the player, and they could firm up their interest before the window closes.

So, with Leicester remaining keen, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Chair leave QPR and join a team that may have different aims for the season.

Chris Willock

Again, it may not come as a total surprise that Chris Willock’s name is being mentioned when it comes to possible exits from QPR.

It has been claimed in recent reports that out of the two players mentioned, it would be Willock that QPR would be willing to sell this summer.

While it has also been reported that Bristol City are keen on the player and are weighing up a possible move before the deadline.

The 25-year-old has only got 12 months remaining on his contract at QPR, and it would seem that what remains of this transfer window represents the best time for the club to get a decent fee for the player.

Gareth Ainsworth has come out and stated he wants Willock to stay, and of course he would, as the midfielder is one of his best players at the club. But with his contract situation being what it is, if the club were to receive an offer for the player, they may be tempted to sell him, as he would likely leave for nothing 12 months down the line.