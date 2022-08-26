QPR interested in signing 46-cap international defender

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale is lining up a move for Nigeria international defender Leon Balogun, according to West London Sport.

The 34-year-old is currently on the market as a free agent following his release from Rangers over the summer, a club where he worked with Beale when he was the assistant to Steven Gerrard.

German-born Balogun, who has amassed 46 caps for Nigeria in his career, signed for the Gers in the summer of 2020 following a brief spell at then-Championship side Wigan Athletic, and played 65 times in all competitions for the club north of the border.

Balogun’s brief time in England with Wigan was preceded by a stint at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, where he played just eight times in the top flight of English football.

The centre-back is now looking for a new home, and Beale could be prepared to offer the veteran one at Loftus Road in a bid to bolster his defence, which lost Yoann Barbet earlier this summer.

The Verdict

Balogun would add a lot of strength and experience to a QPR back-line that is badly lacking just that right now.

On paper, Jimmy Dunne and Rob Dickie look to be a talented partnership, but perhaps they are missing a veteran leader to help them through games.

QPR played some of their best stuff in a back three last season, and the potential arrival of Balogun could give Beale the chance to play with that system if he sees fit.

Having worked with the Nigeria international before, Beale must fancy his chances of landing Balogun for at least a season and it would be a solid addition.