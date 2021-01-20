QPR interested in move for 55-cap international

QPR are considering making a move to sign midfielder Stefan Johansen from Fulham, TalkSport journalist Sean Gallagher has reported.

Johansen has twice helped Fulham to promotion from the Championship since joining the club from Celtic back in the summer of 2016.

However, the 30-year-old, who has been capped 55 times at senior international level by Norway, has been left out the Cottagers’ 25-man Premier League squad for this season, and it now seems as though a move elsewhere could be on the cards this month.

According to this latest update from Gallagher, QPR are looking into the possibility of bringing Johansen in on a loan move until the end of this season, as they look to pull away from the Championship relegation zone.

Understand QPR are looking into a possible loan deal for Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen @talkSPORT #QPR #FFC — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 20, 2021

It has already been something of a busy transfer window for QPR, with striker Charlie Austin and defender Jordy de Wijs moving to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on loan from West Brom and Hull respectively.

In total, Johansen has made 142 appearances in all competitions for Fulham, scoring 21 goals and providing 23 assists during his time at Craven Cottage.

The Verdict

This could be a really smart move for QPR to make.

The centre of midfield is somewhere they are perhaps slightly short on options in, and Johansen could be a really good candidate for them to do that with.

Despite the fact things haven’t worked out for him in the top-flight with Fulham this season, he has previously been a big player for them in the Championship, meaning you feel he could make a significant for QPR at this level.

Indeed, given his situation at Fulham, you also feel Johansen himself could be open to a move such as this in search of more game time, meaning it could be well worth looking into for QPR.