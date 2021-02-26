QPR interested in move for 21-year-old midfielder

QPR have joined the race to sign midfielder Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town, a report from TWTD has claimed.

A graduate of Ipswich’s academy, Dozzell has gone on to make a total of 75 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys’ first-team, scoring three goals.

It has previously been reported that Blackburn Rovers are interested in bringing Dozzell to the Championship in the summer, and now it seems they are not alone with their hopes to do that.

According to this latest report, QPR are also keen on a deal for Dozzell, and are monitoring the progress of the 21-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

Dozzell only signed a new contract with Ipswich back in December, with that deal securing his future at Portman Road until the end of the 2023/24 season.

How many league goals did each of QPR's last 15 top goalscorers actually score?

1 of 15 Ebere Eze - 2019/20? 12 13 14 15

As things stand, QPR are currently 13th in the Championship table, one point and two places better off than Blackburn.

The Verdict

I do think this has the potential to be a smart move to make for QPR.

Dozzell is clearly a promising talent, and given he is still at an early stage of his career, he does have the potential to improve even further.

As a result, he could be a useful asset for years to come, meaning it could be something of a coup for Rangers if they can win the race for his signature.

Indeed, with Stefan Johansen and Sam Field only on loan at the club until the end of this season, they may be somewhat short of options in the centre of the park by the time the summer window opens, so a move such as this could certainly make sense for them.