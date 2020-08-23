QPR interested in Fulham player as part of potential deal for 14-goal attacker

Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Fulham defender Alfie Mawson as part of a potential deal that could see Eberechi Eze head to the Premier League club, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Mawson has been on the fringes of the Fulham squad since Scott Parker took over at Craven Cottage towards the end of the 2018/19 campaign, but the defender did manage to make 27 appearances in the Championship last term as they secured an immediate return to the Premier League.

The former Swansea City defender though is behind the likes of Tim Ream and Michael Hector in the pecking order for Fulham, which could mean that Parker’s side may allow him to leave the club this summer – and with the Premier League club being linked with a move for Eze he could be used as a make weight.

QUIZ: Did these 12 ex-QPR players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 24 Josh Scowen? Yes No

It is thought that Fulham are well in the race to sign Eze this summer and could have the funds needed to make a deal happen, while QPR are keen to make sure they get Mawson as part of a potential player plus cash deal for their star player who scored 14-goals last term.

Fulham. In Eze chase now. May have a chance with money they have and QPR like Alfie Mawson to come other way. Palace will react if a deal gets agreed in their valuation range. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2020

The verdict

This would be a very shrewd piece of business for QPR, with Mawson a player with a lot of quality who has not quite seen his move to Fulham work out for whatever reason, but he still proved he has plenty of ability during what was an excellent spell with Swansea City.

Mawson is able to play the sort of style that Warburton demands from his players with the defender having composure on the ball, and that makes him a suitable fit to come in and offer an extra option for QPR’s defence, and given he would probably be wanting more game time it could suit both parties.

QPR seem very much likely to lose Eze this summer eventually, but if they were to bring in Mawson as part of any sale then that would allow them to strengthen a key areas whilst also having more funds in reserve to look for a potential replacement for the attacker.