Queens Park Rangers are in discussions with K League 1 side Gwangju FC over the transfer of South Korean international midfielder Jeong Ho-yeon, with fellow Championship side Portsmouth also interested in his signature.

That is according to South Korean football journalist Joel Kim, who reports that a deal for the 23-year-old is being looked at as a cheaper alternative to Sporting Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane, as the R's reportedly face competition from Ligue 1 side Metz for the Frenchman.

Kim's update also states that other clubs in the EFL, including Portsmouth, maintain an interest in Jeong, but QPR are the only club so far to make a concrete transfer advance.

The 23-year-old centre midfielder is highly-rated in his home country and has made 96 appearances for Gwangju since joining from Dankook University in 2022, while he picked up the K League 1 Young Player of the Year award for his impressive performances in the 2023 season and won his first senior cap for his country in March.

Jeong Ho-yong was previously close to Celtic FC transfer

Jeong will be a name unfamiliar to many that follow English football, but this is not the first time that he has come close to a move to these shores in his short career so far.

The South Korean international was reportedly nearing a move to Scottish giants Celtic last December, after Glasgow World reported that advanced talks between the two clubs over a possible January transfer were ongoing.

The Parkhead outfit's interest in Jeong was first reported in October by Korean football journalist Jason Lee, as he claimed that the 23-year-old would be open to a move to Europe, but the rumours surrounding his departure then went quiet until cropping up again closer to the January window.

A deal for Jeong never materialised in January, and he later denied any interest from the Bhoys, but seemingly still has his heart set on a move to Europe after he told Korean outlet Jeonnam Ilbo that "the dream of challenging myself abroad is an ongoing process".

Jeong Ho-yeon's 2024 Gwangju FC Stats Appearances 24 Assists 5 Key passes per game 1.6 Passing accuracy % 90% Tackles per game 1.8 Clearances per game 1.5 Stats as per Sofascore, league games only

While Jeong has had to wait out another six months in the K League, he may now get his coveted move to European football and be given the chance to test himself in one of the most competitive leagues in the world - that is if QPR or Portsmouth's interest transpires into a deal in the next month.

Jeong Ho-yeon would give QPR's midfield ranks a much-needed boost

As the R's face competition to bring in Sporting Gijon enforcer Jonathan Varane, their attention looks like it has turned to different options, and Jeong would be a great addition to Marti Cifuentes' midfield ranks for the season ahead.

Cifuentes is down to the bare bones in the middle of the park as it stands, with just Sam Field, Jack Colback and Elijah Dixon-Bonner as his current options in defensive or central midfield, so links to Jeong make sense after journalist Joel Kim described him as one of Korea’s premier box-to-box central midfielders - a progressive ball carrier and good under pressure.

He would also represent a relatively cheap, low wage and low risk signing that would allow for more frivolous purchases in other positions, and, according to Transfermarkt, his contract is up at Gwangju in December, so it is likely that the club will be happy to sanction his exit this summer for the right price.

Portsmouth are also keeping an eye on Jeong as John Mousinho shapes his squad ahead of a return to the second-tier, but will need to act fast if they wish to secure his signature, with the R's already in discussions.

However, if Jonathan Varane does join the Loftus Road outfit soon, that could end their interest in the 23-year-old, and so leave Pompey free to try and sort out a deal with Gwangju.