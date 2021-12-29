QPR in pole position to sign Championship player, Nottingham Forest in pursuit as well

QPR have moved ahead of Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, as per a report from Football Insider.

Cook, who has played just 246 minutes of Championship football this season, appears to be Bournemouth’s fourth-choice centre-back at present, with Lloyd Kelly and Gary Cahill forming an excellent partnership, whilst Chris Mepham has accumulated more second-tier minutes than the 30-year-old too.

The report states that both clubs have made enquiries but it is the West London club that are currently in the ascendancy.

Whilst Cook has been a veteran at Championship level, he actually has more Premier League appearances to his name.

The defender now has six months of his current deal at Bournemouth left, meaning January is the final opportunity for the Cherries to sell him.

The verdict

Whilst both clubs would be benefitted and boosted by the arrival of Cook, it is the R’s that he would perhaps suit the most.

Cook’s higher-level knowledge, and experience of helping Bournemouth to promotion from the Championship, make the 30-year-old a real asset.

The defender’s physicality, intelligence and understanding of the game, make him a player who can still shine at second-tier level.

Cook is also someone who can be trusted in possession, as he has the ball-playing abilities that are needed in the modern-day.

QPR should act swiftly in the January transfer window, as it would be no surprise to see several clubs interested in him, should no deal be struck in the early stages of the new year.