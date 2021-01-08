QPR in advanced talks to secure transfer agreement for Premier League player

Queens Park Rangers are in advanced talks to re-sign striker Charlie Austin from West Brom on loan until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam.

Austin spent three years at Loftus Road between 2013 and 2016, scoring 48 times in less than 100 Rangers appearances, and was part of the QPR side that were promoted to the Premier League under Harry Redknapp in his second season.

The 31-year-old would keep up his excellent goalscoring form in the topflight, striking 18 times, although he couldn’t prevent the West London outfit from suffering an immediate relegation.

Austin continued scoring goals in the second-tier, although he returned to the Premier League after joining Southampton in January 2016.

However, the frontman struggled during his four seasons on the South Coast, and eventually signed for West Brom at the beginning of last season.

Despite a flurry of goals during last November and December, Austin has generally found minutes hard to come by at the Hawthorns, and has been restricted to just five league appearances since the Baggies won promotion, all of which have been as a substitute.

The Verdict

If QPR can pull this off, it would be nothing short of a masterstroke from Mark Warburton.

Whilst Austin has been terribly short of minutes this season, not to mention his last competitive goal coming in July, the ex-Rangers fans favourite still has plenty to offer and is undoubtedly good enough to still score goals at this level.

If QPR manage to get this one over the line, it could go some way to ensuring they remain in the Championship.