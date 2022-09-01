QPR in advanced discussions with Aston Villa over deadline day loan deal

Queens Park Rangers are in advanced talks with Aston Villa regarding young midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the R’s are working on a deal to take the 19-year-old in on a season-long loan.

There is a connection between the two clubs, with R’s boss Michael Beale having been Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Villa when he joined the club last campaign.

Now, Gerrard has given the green light to Iroegbunam to link up with his former assistant at Loftus Road, it has been reported.

Interestingly, earlier this summer, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir selected the 19-year-old as one player he’d like to see arrive at Loftus Road this summer.

Speaking back in early July, Louis told FLW: “One player I’d like to see come through the door at QPR this summer window would be Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa.”

“I think the young defensive midfielder got given his Premier League debut last season under Steven Gerrard and I’ve not heard any bad things about the player.

“Gerrard has sort of described him as a real top talent and it won’t be long until he sort of gets more game time for the Villa first team.

“And I do feel that is a position we’re lacking in, especially when it comes to squad depth. I think after the release of Dom Ball were lacking in that defensive midfield area.

Do you love QPR? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 25 True or false - Terry Venable started his career at QPR True False

“I mean, the only defensive midfielder we’ve got is probably Sam Field and Michael Beale has described him as a box to box midfielder for this upcoming season.

“So, apart from Sam Field, we haven’t really got that – that rock between the back four and the attack – and I think this young player who could well be an option as we have been linked with him, he knows Michael Beale, and he could be a good loan signing.”

As per Football Insider, the deal for Iroegbunam is expected to be completed ahead of tonight’s deadline.

The Verdict

This could work out being a really good bit of business for QPR on deadline day.

It’s a move that makes sense for all parties, too.

Iroegbunam is going to get plenty of football in the Championship this campaign and continue developing under a coach he knows well.

Meanwhile, QPR are getting a player that although isn’t ready to feature regularly for Villa in the Premier League, will likely have plenty to offer at second tier level.

There really isn’t much not to like with this one.