QPR attacker Chris Willock has posted a goodbye message to the club via his Instagram account, and former teammates such as Ilias Chair and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Seny Dieng have been reacting to it.

The winger took to social media this week to say his final farewell to a club that has provided him with the platform to become a widely respected attacker across the second tier.

Wales Online have revealed that the 26-year-old is expected to sign for fellow Championship rivals Cardiff City, in what could be a shrewd addition for Erol Bulut's side.

After four years of service to the R's, Willock was unable to play a full season in any of his four campaigns as a QPR player, with niggling injuries a common theme from his time with the club.

But 2023/24 was his most fruitful in terms of Championship appearances, however, with the former Huddersfield Town forward playing 39 times in the league last season.

Current and former QPR teammates react to Willock's goodbye

Posting to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Willock penned a heartfelt goodbye to QPR, the supporters, and all those connected with the football club.

Accompanying his words was a montage of some of his finest moments in a Hoops shirt, of which there was undoubtedly plenty.

Willock said: "Thank you QPR. I will always be grateful for the opportunity the club has given me in the last 4 seasons. Also the fans who have been amazing and supported me through good and bad times, I will always look back with fond memories and love for the club.

"I wish everyone who is associated with the club the best in the future. Love and blessings Chrissy."

In response to his post, a number of both current and former teammates offered their thoughts on Willock's departure.

Former Morocco international Chair said: "I am going to miss you brother. Brothers forever", to which Willock responded with: "Love u brother".

Current Middlesbrough goalkeeper and former R's shot stopper Dieng remarked: "Too cold", whilst defender Jimmy Dunne opted for a more tongue in cheek approach, stating: "Bye Chris".

Fellow defender Jake Clarke-Salter and striker Lyndon Dykes both took the words out of each other's mouths, with both of them saying: "All the best brother".

Former QPR teammates Mide Shodipo and Tom Carroll both reacted to Willock's post too, with Shodipo saying: "What a player man.", whilst Carroll followed a similar pattern by saying: "Some player".

Willock will be a big loss to QPR

Scoring goals and creating chances have been a major issue for Rangers in recent seasons, with Chair's seven Championship goals enough to crown him top scorer last season.

So, whilst Willock's four goals and four assists in the last campaign seem fairly modest upon reading, they were enough to make him the club's third-highest goalscorer and joint-second in assists in 2023/24.

Chris Willock QPR career (league), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 39 4 4 22/23 28 6 2 21/22 35 7 11 20/21 38 3 5

The 26-year-old is only two seasons removed from a seven-goal and 11 assist campaign during the 2021/22 Championship season, and with him still being comfortably in the prime years for an attacking player, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him return to those sorts of numbers once again.

Willock's departure leaves QPR boss Marti Cifuentes' options out wide fairly limited, with young and unproven players making up the core of Hoops' current stable of wingers.

Northern Irish international Paul Smyth is the most experienced natural option that Cifuentes could turn to on the right, but the 26-year-old scored just three times and registered one assist in 44 Championship games last season.

Behind Smyth, 23-year-old Taylor Richards has only made 21 appearances for the club, failing to register a single goal or assist to date, with new signings Daniel Bennie (18) and Hevertton Santos (23) both taking their first steps into English football.

Therefore, Willock's departure may hit Loftus Road harder than some may have expected it to next season, as it remains to be seen whether QPR look to the market once more to find his replacement, or if Cifuentes is happy with his current crop of right-wingers.