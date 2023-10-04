Highlights Ilias Chair, an impressive talent for QPR, has reached a milestone of 200 matches played for the club, showing his consistent threat on the field.

Despite their previous prospects, QPR is currently struggling to find form, which may lead to concerns over Chair's future and whether he will stay with the team.

There was interest in Chair from clubs like Leicester City during the summer transfer window, and if QPR continues to struggle, they may face losing him to a club that offers better prospects for promotion.

Recently, Ilias Chair hit an impressive milestone for Queens Park Rangers.

The attacking midfielder is one of the most creative talents in the Sky Bet Championship, and has shown that time and again as he has featured for QPR, improving over recent years.

Indeed, he is much more of a consistent threat now, and knows exactly what it takes to perform at this level, with some fine performances being put in by him over seasons gone by.

He's now 200 up in terms of matches played for the club, which is a fine milestone to reach for any player at a professional team, and R's fans will hope that there is many more to come.

Naturally, though, the wider form of the side will create a feeling of unease over his future...

QPR need to pick up

It wasn't so long ago that Queens Park Rangers were fancied by many as a side that could achieve Premier League promotion.

The Hoops went close a couple of years ago, and were playing some nice football with a squad packed full of talented, clever footballers.

They still have a number of those players in their squad, of course, but they have lost their way and after fighting to survive towards the end of last year, this season is hardly inspiring confidence either right now.

Indeed, there's only so long they can limp along whilst keeping their best players, and if form does not pick up soon, you have to wonder whether the likes of Chair will be staying around for the long haul.

Previous interest in Chair

QPR managed to keep hold of him in the summer window but there were clearly some parties that were interested in signing him over the course of the last market.

Recently-relegated Leicester City were one of the sides credited with an interest in him over the summer, with James Maddison leaving them for Tottenham, though of course a move never materialised.

Looking at the league table now, though, you wonder if there is any element of 'what if?' inside Chair's mind, because right now it looks as though Foxes are heading straight back to the Premier League - though it is of course early days.

Indeed, meanwhile QPR are floundering once again, and the longer that continues the harder it makes their cause in terms of keeping players like Chair.

Leicester's position at the top of the league, providing that remains the case in January, might mean they end up not looking at bringing someone like Chair in in the middle of the season but, certainly, there are surely a gaggle of clubs at the top of the table who would like some extra magic to help their promotion push.

If QPR, come the midpoint in the year, are still up against it at the wrong end of the standings, they may well feel as though they are resigned to bidding farewell to one of their most creative talents - the next few months, then, are set to be crucial.