Queens Park Rangers rallied after a dismal start to the season under Marti Cifuentes.

The West London club had deep concerns about relegation down to the third tier, and while Championship safety isn’t confirmed yet, they are one of the less likely candidates to fall into the dreaded League One trapdoor.

There is still some work to do for the Hoops in order to establish themselves in the Championship for an 11th straight season, but there is hope the R’s have enough quality in the ranks to steer themselves away from any danger.

Once safety is confirmed, QPR will be planning their preparations for next season in the summer transfer window, with a number of first-team figures set to leave when their contracts run down at the end of the season.

With this in mind, Football League World lists the QPR players who are set to depart Loftus Road this summer as their deals run down.

1 Jimmy Dunne

Attracting plenty of interest from Sheffield United in January, QPR managed to keep the Blades from nabbing their star defender, with Jimmy Dunne being an integral part to Cifuentes’ rise up the Championship table.

At 27, Dunne will have aspirations of playing at the top level of English football, and a move to Sheffield United on a free transfer could come to fruition in the summer – particularly if the Yorkshire outfit secure their place in the top-flight.

Impressing regularly over a consistent period of time, QPR should go all out to convince Dunne to sign a new deal, but this could be the perfect opportunity for Dunne to move on to a fresh challenge.

Jimmy Dunne's record at QPR (Transfermarkt) Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Championship 38 3 1 2022/23 Championship 40 2 0 2023/24 Championship 29 1 1