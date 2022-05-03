QPR identify League Two manager as potential Mark Warburton replacement

Newport County boss James Rowberry has emerged as a top contender for the Queens Park Rangers managerial role, according to Football Insider.

The Hoops are looking for someone to replace Mark Warburton in the dugout, with the 59-year-old set to depart once the 2021-22 Championship season has ended after the London club’s promotion push faltered in recent months.

The hierarchy at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium are believed to be heading down the route of a head coach rather than a manager, and Rowberry looks to fit the criteria that the club want.

Rowberry, who holds a UEFA Pro License coaching certificate, took up his first senior role back in October when replacing Michael Flynn as the head coach of County in League Two, departing his role as a first-team coach at Cardiff City in the process.

Despite being inexperienced as the leader of a team, Rowberry has led County to a top half finish in the fourth tier and now the R’s have set their sights on the 37-year-old as Warburton’s potential successor.

The Verdict

It’s clear to see with the links to MK Dons boss Liam Manning and now Rowberry as to what QPR want from Warburton’s replacement.

A talented young coach looks to be on the agenda and that would be a big step away from what Warburton was – talented he was but the two latest potential candidates are over 20 years younger.

Rowberry clearly has admirers in the game and Newport were keen enough on him to replace Flynn that they immediately handed him a contract until 2024.

County haven’t been the most consistent this season but Rowberry is still learning – if QPR were to go for him though it would be a big gamble considering his lack of experience.