Highlights QPR, West Brom, and Hull are all looking to sign Isaac Hayden on loan from Newcastle United.

The Premier League club are willing to let Hayden leave, as he isn't in Eddie Howe's plans.

Hayden had a loan with the Tigers earlier in his career, and he was with the R's as they survived last season.

QPR, Hull and West Brom are all interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, with the Premier League side ready to let him leave on loan.

The 29-year-old joined the Magpies in 2016, but he has fallen out of favour in recent years, and he isn’t in Eddie Howe’s plans moving forward.

Therefore, Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has revealed that another temporary switch could be on the cards, with the Championship trio all keen on taking the player.

Isaac Hayden loan move could suit all parties

With Hayden under contract until 2026, a permanent sale looks unlikely due to his wages, so, from Newcastle’s perspective, it’s about trying to shift his wages off the books.

For the player, he needs to be playing, and the fact he has been at Norwich, Standard Liege and QPR in the past two seasons shows he is willing to look elsewhere for game time.

Then, for any of the clubs looking to sign Hayden, they will be getting a player who knows the Championship, and whilst his injury record is a concern, it’s a relatively low-risk deal on loan.

Isaac Hayden could improve QPR, Hull and West Brom

Hayden still has a lot to offer at this level, and his performances with the R’s in the previous campaign show he still has qualities that would make him an asset to clubs at this level.

He did a job for Marti Cifuentes’ side, and he contributed to the Londoners performing what was a pretty remarkable escape, as they managed to avoid relegation to League One.

That was built on solid foundations, and even though it was down to the collective, Hayden played his part with his strength and know-how in the middle of the park. Whether it was helping the team shut down the opposition, or seeing out a result off the bench, he made his mark in that QPR side.

Given how it went, a return to the capital would surely appeal, and he is a player that Cifuentes knows and can trust, so it’s no surprise to see QPR are keen.

For West Brom, Carlos Corberan will need to replace Okay Yokuslu, as he has joined Trabzonspor in this window, and Hayden has similar attributes to the Turkish international.

Finally, Hull’s squad is lacking in many areas, and Tim Walter will no doubt appreciate the physicality and battling qualities that Hayden could bring to his side as they gear up for what will surely be an eventful final few weeks of the window.

The Tigers are another club Hayden has been at previously, as he joined them on loan from Arsenal when Steve Bruce was in charge, as Hull won promotion to the Premier League in the 2015/16 season, so he will have fond memories.

Championship transfer window is picking up pace

This gives an insight into how difficult it can be for clubs to do deals, as they are often competing with each other for players.

Then, it will be about who can offer the most favourable terms to Newcastle, but pleasingly in this potential deal, the Magpies will be willing to let their player leave.

As the deadline approaches, the market always seems to pick up pace, and the three clubs mentioned will all feel they have a lot of business to do before August 31.

The Championship season starts on Friday night, and clubs will play four games by the time the window shuts.