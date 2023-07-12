Queens Park Rangers, Huddersfield Town, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic are interested in signing former Sheffield Wednesday defender Jack Hunt, according to Football Insider.

Hunt is a free agent after departing Hillsborough at the end of his contract this summer, with the Owls opting against offering him an extension after their promotion to the Championship.

The 32-year-old began his career with Huddersfield, making 121 appearances for the Terriers before joining Premier League side Crystal Palace in 2013.

However, it did not work out for Hunt at Selhurst Park and he did not play a single game for the Eagles, spending time out on loan with Barnsley, Nottingham Forest, Rotherham United and Wednesday.

After a successful temporary stint, Hunt joined the Owls permanently in January 2016 and he played a key role to help the club reach the Championship play-offs in 2016 and 2017 under Carlos Carvalhal.

Hunt made the move to Bristol City in July 2018 for a reported fee of £1.5 million, but after three years at Ashton Gate, he returned to Wednesday after their relegation to League One.

He was a regular for the Owls in the 2021-22 season, but he was limited to 26 appearances in all competitions last season, with just 16 of those coming in the league as Liam Palmer was preferred in the right-wing back role.

However, Hunt still made a decisive contribution to Wednesday's promotion, scoring the winning penalty in the play-off semi-final win over Peterborough United to send the Owls to Wembley.

Hunt has no shortage of suitors this summer and QPR, Huddersfield, Bolton and Charlton join League Two side Bradford City in the race for his signature, with Mark Hughes reportedly keen to bring him to Valley Parade.

What has Jack Hunt said on his future?

Speaking prior to his departure, Hunt revealed his frustration at his lack of game time and said that he believes he still has plenty to offer.

"I’ll be coming back here for a long time whatever happens, you know? I feel I’ve got a lot to offer, I feel this season has been tough for me. I’ve been written-off a little bit, but that’s football, fair enough. Opinions are opinions. That’s football," Hunt told The Star in May.

"It’s an amazing football club. I just hope it can continue on the rise like it has done this season."

Hunt also admitted that he was disappointed with his exit from Huddersfield in 2013 and with the Terriers said to be keen, he may feel he has unfinished business at the John Smith's Stadium.

"I played at Huddersfield from eight years old, I left when I was 23. It’s the first time I’ve said this but it was a sad moment for me because things behind the scenes got a little bit twisted when I left and I’ve never been back to Huddersfield aside from as an opposition player," Hunt said.

Would Jack Hunt be a good signing for QPR, Huddersfield, Bolton or Charlton?

Hunt would be an excellent addition for any of the interest sides.

He is a player with vast experience who has been a consistent performer in the Championship and League One throughout his career, providing defensive solidity and attacking threat.

Hunt was arguably unlucky not to feature more regularly for the Owls last season, with Palmer's outstanding performances keeping him out of the team.

The right-back would be a solid signing for QPR or Huddersfield in the Championship and he would be a huge asset for Bolton or Charlton as they look to challenge in League One, particularly considering he has achieved promotion from the third tier on two occasions in his career.