QPR hope for double return to training by next week

John Eustace has revealed that QPR hope both Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field will be able to begin full training in the coming days as the R’s look to continue their decent run of form.

The Hoops travel to Rotherham United this weekend in the Championship but are currently without the likes of Luke Amos, Tom Carroll and Charlie Owens in midfield.

It’s prompted them to sign the likes of Field to cover in the middle, then, whilst De Wijs was signed to bolster things at the back and, in turn, free up Geoff Cameron to play either in defence or back in midfield.

Naturally, then, the Hoops will want both available soon and Eustace, sitting in for an ill Mark Warburton, revealed on Thursday morning that both should be training soon:

JE [on Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field]: We might get in training tomorrow but hopefully they’ll both be in with us by the start of next week #QPR — George Dagless (@georgedagless) February 11, 2021

The Verdict

Jordy de Wijs should add real physicality to the R’s’ defence – though they’ve been looking more sturdy even without him of late – whilst Field can pick a pass and also compete physically in the middle of the park.

Having both back will be an obvious boost.