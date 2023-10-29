Highlights QPR have held talks with Sabri Lamouchi.

Warnock is expected to succeed Gareth Ainsworth at this stage.

While Lamouchi did reasonably well at Cardiff City, Warnock's familiarity with the club and track record should make the 74-year-old a strong contender.

Queens Park Rangers have held talks with Sabri Lamouchi according to Alex Crook, as they look to appoint Gareth Ainsworth's successor.

Ainsworth was relieved of his duties yesterday following the R's 2-1 defeat against Leicester City, with that result actually turning out to be one of their better ones this term considering the poor form they have been in for much of the campaign.

Not only did they lose narrowly against the Foxes, but they also had a man sent off just shy of the hour mark when it was 1-1, which was always going to make it difficult for the West London side in their quest to secure a point or three.

At the moment, they sit 23rd in the league table, six points adrift of safety. With this and their poor form for much of last season in mind, the R's are a firm favourite to go down at this stage and will need their next appointment to be a masterstroke to give themselves the best chance of survival.

Having been at the top of the table under Michael Beale during the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign, their decline has been astonishing, with both Neil Critchley and Ainsworth being unable to halt their slide.

Who could be in the frame to become QPR's next manager?

Neil Warnock is expected to replace Ainsworth at this point, having previously guided the club to the Premier League.

He has done superb firefighting jobs before, managing to rescue Rotherham United against the odds and also doing the same with Huddersfield Town, another club he had been with before making a return.

The 74-year-old could be the hero that QPR need at the moment, but it remains to be seen whether they can finalise a deal.

Another former QPR boss Beale is believed to be interested in the top job, but it's unclear whether the board are considering him as a potential option after he was criticised heavily at the time he left Loftus Road to join Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

And Lamouchi has now popped up as another candidate, having previously managed Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City, taking charge of the latter last season and managing to keep them afloat in the Championship.

Would Sabri Lamouchi be the best fit for QPR?

Considering the size of the job, it feels as though this could be a good job for Warnock because he already knows QPR well and has a proven track record of keeping teams up.

In fairness to Lamouchi though, he did reasonably well with Cardiff City last season.

The Bluebirds would have gone down without Reading's six-point deduction - but the ex-Forest manager did enough to keep the Bluebirds afloat and he should be considered as a serious candidate because of that.

It could be argued that Lamouchi could be a better appointment for the long term than Warnock because it would be difficult to see the latter wanting to manage for too much longer despite his enthusiasm.

He would certainly be a better fit than Beale who would have to win over the fans, but Warnock could be the best man for the job at the moment.