QPR hit with defensive injury blow ahead of Championship run-in

Queens Park Rangers defender Rob Dickie will not play for the club again this season due to injury, the club have confirmed.

Dickie suffered a hamstring injury during the R’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

After missing QPR’s trip to Preston at the weekend, where they were defeated 2-1, the club confirmed the defender would miss the rest of the season with the injury.

A club statement read: “Rob Dickie has been ruled out for the season.”

“The R’s defender missed Saturday’s trip to Preston after suffering a hamstring injury in the midweek defeat at Sheffield United.”

The club statement also included a short quote from R’s boss Mark Warburton, who described Dickie as ‘outstanding’.

“Sheffield was a tough evening for us,” he explained.

“Rob’s obviously devastated. He’s been outstanding for us this season”

Dickie has been a key part of a QPR side that has featured in the top half of the table for most of the season, with the centre-back appearing 38 times for the R’s in the Championship so far this campaign.

Dickie’s loss comes at the worst possible time for Warburton and QPR, with the club having lost five consecutive league matches, and their place in the Championship’s top six as a result.

Dickie must now watch on from the side-lines as Mark Warburton’s side aim to get back into the top six.

Currently, QPR sit 10th in the Championship standings, six points behind Sheffield United in sixth.

The Verdict

Things have gone from bad to worse for QPR with news that Rob Dickie is set to miss the rest of the season.

He has been an absolute mainstay in a side that was doing well until their recent, dramatic, drop off in form.

With a six point gap to the play-offs with just five games remaining it’s still possible for the R’s to achieve a play-off place, however, it is unlikely.

Warburton has seemingly been under pressure as a result of QPR’s form of late, and now, the R’s boss is tasked with improving results without Dickie at the heart of his backline.