Highlights QPR had various top earners over the last 8 seasons, ranging from £25,000 to £70,000 per week.

Capology estimated player earnings when official figures were unavailable.

The current top earner is Asmir Begovic at £32,500 per week for the 2023/24 season.

In modern football, money is an increasingly important factor, with clubs required to pay close attention to their finances.

For clubs like QPR, and others across the EFL, that means keeping wages at a reasonable rate, and not splashing out too much on transfers.

With wages in particular in mind, below, we thought we would take a look at QPR's highest earners from each of the last eight seasons.

QPR's highest earners over the last eight seasons

With football clubs not required to officially release what each player is earning, we will instead estimate the player's earnings in recent years.

To do this, we have used Capology, a website that stores sports salary data, or makes estimates on this if official figures are unavailable.

We'll start eight seasons ago, back in 2016/17, working our way towards this season and the club's current estimated highest earner.

QPR top earners 2016/17 - 2023/24 Player Wage Steven Caulker £40k per week Nedum Onouha £25k per week Nahki Wells £25k per week Nahki Wells £27.5k per week Charlie Austin £70k per week (on loan) Jeff Hendrick £35k per week (on loan) Stefan Johansen £18.3k per week Asmir Begovic £32.5k per week

Steven Caulker - 2016/17

£40,000 per week

Going back eight seasons, Steven Caulker was the man earning the most at Loftus Road.

That season, Capology estimates that Caulker earned a gross weekly salary of £40,000 per week, or £2,080,000 per annum.

Caulker spent three years as a QPR player between 2014 and 2017, although he spent two spells out on loan in that time, making a total of just 54 appearances for the club.

Nedum Onouha - 2017/18

£25,000 per week

Between 2012 and 2018, Nedum Onuoha spent six years at Loftus Road.

During the end of his stay, in 2017/18, Capology estimated that he was the club's highest earner.

As per their estimates, Onuoha earned a gross weekly sum of £25,000 that season, or £1,300,000 per annum.

Nahki Wells - 2018/19 & 2019/20

£25,000 per week & £27,500 per week

The only player to feature, who was supposedly the club's top earner for consecutive seasons, Nahki Wells, features here.

Capology estimates that the striker was the club's top earner in both 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Capology have Wells down as earning £25,000 per week in 2018/19, and ever so slightly more the next season at £27,500.

Charlie Austin - 2020/21

£70,000 per week (on loan)

The biggest earner on this list, Charlie Austin, is estimated by Capology to have been earning a big sum when he returned to QPR.

As per their estimates, Austin netted £70,000 per week during the 2020/21 campaign, or £3,640,000.

Of course, it should be taken into account that Austin was on loan at the time, and on a Premier League wage, having been promoted with West Brom. It's also unclear if QPR paid all of these wages, or if there was a split between themselves and the Baggies.

When Austin joined permanently that summer, Capology estimated his earnings were a more reasonable £12,693 per week.

Jeff Hendrick - 2021/22

£35,000 per week (on loan)

Instead, in 2021/22, it was another Premier League loanee that proved to be the top earner at the club that season.

Indeed, Hendrick joined the R's from Newcastle United in January 2022 and had a poor spell at the club.

Capology estimates his Newcastle contract was worth £35,000 per week, though by far the highest at QPR that season.

Like Austin, it's unclear what percentage was paid by which club.

Stefan Johansen - 2022/23

£18,269 per week

Back to another permanent player now, and Stefan Johansen was QPR's biggest earner in 2022/23.

A modest number compared to some on this list, Capology estimates that the Dane took home a gross weekly sum of £18,269 per week.

Johansen only featured 29 times last season, so it's questionable whether the R's got their money worth here.

Asmir Begovic - 2023/24

£32,500 per week

Last but certainly not least, and on to the current campaign.

Asmir Begovic, signed by the club last summer, is estimated to be the highest earner at Loftus Road this season.

Capology data says that the R's shot-stopper earns a gross weekly sum of £32,500.

Begovic has been under scrutiny at times this season, but his contract does only last until the end of this campaign.