Highlights Neil Warnock's connections allowed him to bring Clint Hill to QPR, where he became a legend, helping them to promotion twice.

Hill initially struggled in the Premier League but became a crucial player for QPR, leading them back to the top flight in 2014.

Hill's six-year tenure at QPR included highs and lows, but he remains a revered figure for his impact on the club's success and survival.

Neil Warnock has managed 17 clubs during an illustrious career, and as a result, he has built up a lot of connections.

During his time at QPR, Warnock put his relations to good use, bringing in no-nonsense centre-half Clint Hill from former club Crystal Palace.

Hill would go on to become a legend in west London, helping the R's to promotion to the Premier League in 2011 and 2014.

The Englishman signed for QPR on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in 2010 and missed just two games as Warnock's side were promoted to the Premier League for the first time since 1996.

Hill would play 185 games over six seasons for QPR before moving to Rangers in 2016.

Though he only played under Warnock for two seasons, the vastly experienced English manager brought Hill to the club in one of the few deals sanctioned by QPR in their recent history, which has stood the test of time.

QPR are still paying the price for their reckless spending in the Premier League, but Hill stands as an example of the value that can be found in the Football League.

Clint Hill career stats as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals QPR 185 5 Tranmere Rovers 157 18 Crystal Palace 127 6 Stoke City 84 3 Carlisle United 42 1 Rangers 31 6 Oldham Athletic 22 1 Nottingham Forest 5 0

Hill initially deemed not good enough for the Premier League

Despite helping QPR to promotion in his first season at the club, missing just two games, Hill played a bit part role as the R's looked to cement their place in the top-flight post-Warnock.

Often asked to fill in at left-back, Hill left the club temporarily to join then-Championship side Nottingham Forest on loan.

He played five games for the club before returning to QPR. Upon his return, Hill played the full 90 as QPR secured a famous victory over local rivals Chelsea.

Hill was still in and out of the side but started the last eight games of the season, with QPR securing four wins in that time to narrowly avoid relegation.

With Hill having proven his worth towards the back end of the 2011/12 season, he was given a starring role the following year, playing 31 games and being appointed captain.

QPR were unable to stave off relegation but were promoted back the following season under Hill's leadership as they beat Derby County in the Championship play-off final.

Hill filled in at left-back again once QPR were promoted, but with limited minutes, there was little he could do as the R's went straight back down.

Hill an integral part of QPR's most successful period in modern history

Having spent six seasons at QPR, Hill is revered by the Loftus Road faithful as a crucial member of the side that secured the R's top-flight football for the first time in 15 years.

The veteran centre-half grew in stature during his time at the club, and after struggling for minutes after QPR's promotion to the Premier League, he returned to the starting XI reinvigorated as QPR put together a late run of form to ensure survival on the final day of the 2011/12 season.

Hill was then trusted not only to start but to lead the team as they were promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking in 2014, a sign of his importance to the club.

Hill enjoyed a career that spanned 20 years and played in every division in the English Football League. Still, his best memories will undoubtedly be at QPR, where he helped the club to promotion to the Premier League on two occasions.

The R's have Warnock and his connections at Crystal Palace to thank for that.