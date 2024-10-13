The Harry Redknapp era at Queens Park Rangers was disappointing, but had its silver linings, mainly in the EFL.

Redknapp was a huge name when he arrived at QPR back in November 2012. He had earned success with the likes of Spurs, Portsmouth and West Ham, and his next challenge was to provide stability at Loftus Road.

Redknapp's predecessor, Mark Hughes, had won just eight of 34 games in charge as QPR struggled towards the bottom end of the Premier League. Hughes managed to avoid relegation in the 2011/12 campaign, but the following season got off to a horrible start, and he was replaced by Redknapp.

Redknapp was walking into a difficult role, as the Hoops had picked up just four points from their first 12 Premier League games under Mark Hughes. Unfortunately, Redknapp was unable to keep the club in the Premier League as they suffered relegation with three games to go.

Related QPR slammed for "shocking" 2016 transfer decision involving Charlie Austin The Hoops sold Charlie Austin to Southampton for £4m after they had turned down a £12m bid from Leicester City not long before

The 2013/14 season was a much more positive campaign for the Hoops as they earned an immediate return to the top flight under Redknapp via the play-offs.

The boss made one signing in particular ahead of that season that will be remembered by QPR fans for all the right reasons, despite their second relegation from the Premier League in the following season.

Harry Redknapp signed Charlie Austin and predicted goals

After relegation from the Premier League, Harry Redknapp made a number of signings in order to prepare for life in the Championship, and the signing of Charlie Austin stands out as the best.

Having risen from non-league, Austin went on to make a name for himself with Swindon Town and Burnley before arriving in West London to play for Redknapp's QPR.

When the signing of Austin was announced, Redknapp highlighted the fact that he was expecting plenty of goals from the striker, as reported by the Guardian.

The manager said: "Charlie's an out-and-out goalscorer and we're delighted to have him here. He's scored goals wherever he's played throughout his career and I'm very confident he'll take his game to the next level with us.

"I've got no doubt that if we give him the right service he will score a lot of goals for us. He's young, he's hungry and he's up for the challenge of helping us get out of this division."

His words turned out to be a rather accurate prediction.

Charlie Austin's time with QPR

It did not take long for Austin to get accustomed to life at Loftus Road, as he quickly became a fan favourite due to his goals. It took him six league games to score his first Championship goal for the club, but from then he really kicked on.

The striker scored 17 goals in 28 league starts in his first season to help the Hoops finish fourth in the Championship table. He would then pop up with two goals in their play-off campaign to ensure promotion back to the Premier League.

Charlie Austin's QPR stats (all comps), as per transfermarkt Season Apps Goals Assists 2013/14 37 20 3 2014/15 36 18 6 2015/16 16 9 1 2020/21 21 7 1 2021/22 38 7 1

While the 2014/15 season was a huge let-down overall for QPR fans, that did not stop Austin scoring plenty of goals. The Hoops finished bottom of the table after Redknapp was relieved of his duties in November, but Austin still managed 18 goals in his first ever Premier League campaign.

The striker only spent two full seasons with the club during his first spell at Loftus Road, and was their top scorer on both occasions. While Redknapp's tenure in charge of QPR had its negatives, the signing of Austin will go down as one of the best.