QPR handed welcome injury boost ahead of Watford clash

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is set to return to the matchday squad for his side’s match with Watford on Saturday afternoon, a report from West London Sport has revealed.

Dykes has scored six goals and provided one assist in 28 Championship games for QPR so far this season.

However, the striker has not made an appearance for the club since a 1-1 draw with Swansea back on the 21st January, having since suffered from Pneumonia.

Now though, it seems the 27-year-old is closing in on a return to action for the Loftus Road club.

According to this latest update, Dykes is due to return to QPR’s side when they host Watford this weekend.

After so long out, the striker is not expected to be ready to start the game, but could play a part from the bench against the Hornets.

QPR go into the game in desperate need of a win, having claimed victory just once in their last 19 league matches, which includes defeats in new manager Gareth Ainsworth’s first two games in charge.

That run has seen them drop to 20th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This is going to be a welcome boost for QPR given their current situation.

Right now, the R’s desperately need something that might help to turn their form around, after what has been such a difficult period for them.

Dykes’ return ought to offer them that, given his presence in the area means you imagine he will contribute some important goals for Ainsworth’s side now he is back.

Given the concerns there may have been around his health as well, seeing him back should provide a lift around the club as well, which may also prove important in helping to spur QPR on here.